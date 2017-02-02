Alvin house fire: 'They all loved playing here'

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette At the scene of a house fire in Alvin. Image

ALVIN — Lifelong Alvin resident Louis Dickison took a break from his household chores Thursday afternoon to catch a Western on TV, when his neighbor burst into his home.

John Smock looked worried.

Smoke is coming from the roof of your house, Smock said. You need to get out.

“I didn’t know anything was going on,” Dickison, 73, said a short time later, as he watched flames spread through the second story of the home that he; wife Lois, 69, and their son Bill — 50, who is handicapped — have lived at for 37 years.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which severely damaged the 100-year-old home at 108 South St. and displaced its three occupants. There were no injuries.

The cause is still unknown, said Eric Johnson, chief of the Bismarck Community Fire Protection District.

The call for the blaze came at 2:34 p.m. When the first crews arrived, fire was shooting out of second-floor windows on the southeast side of the two-story wood-frame structure, Johnson said.

“We’ve been to this house a few times for a (medical call), so we had concerns that someone might be in the house,” he said. “Luckily, everyone was out when we arrived.”

There are no fire hydrants in Alvin, a small northern Vermilion County village of about 300 residents. So firefighters set up a portable water tank and shuttled in water in tankers.

Johnson said crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

“The unfortunate part is it’s a balloon-framed structure. So once it hit the attic, it started filtering down the walls,” he said, adding that firefighters had to cut holes in exterior walls to access the fire. “It was pretty well ventilated by the fire through the windows when we got there.”

Fortunately, Johnson added, firefighters contained the blaze mostly to the second story.

“I think one room downstairs directly under the fire has some water damage,” he said. “Most of the downstairs is salvageable. It wasn’t a total loss.

“That’s why we’re getting as much of their personal belongs out as possible,” he continued, as firefighters carried piles of clothes, bedding, a few pieces of furniture, framed photographs, photo pillows and other items out of the house and laid them on a blue tarp in a side yard.

Later, firefighters, residents and family friends loaded the items into a pickup truck to take somewhere for safekeeping.

As fire crews worked, several people gathered at the scene to watch them and check on Dickison. Among them were Smock, who lives across the street, and his dad and neighbor, Chuck, the village’s president.

John Smock said he was home when he heard a car horn honk three or four times. When he looked outside, he saw smoke curling from his neighbors’ roof and ran to their front door. It was locked, so he ran around to the back and found Louis in the kitchen.

Louis said his wife was at work. But Bill, who can’t walk, was also at home. So Smock ran into a first-floor bedroom, dragged Bill out of bed and into a wheelchair, got him outside to safety and eventually took him to his parents’ house.

Chuck Smock said residents will pull together to help the family out.

“They’re lifelong residents ... and they’re good neighbors,” he said.

Louis Dickison stood by a tall Douglas fir, still strung with Christmas lights, as he watched firefighters battle the blaze.

“We’ve been married 53 years; we have six children, 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren — they all loved playing here,” Louis said of his 3-acre spread.

His eyes filled with tears when he reminisced about planting the tree, then only about 2 feet tall, with his oldest son, who passed away 23 years ago.

“There are a lot of good memories,” he said, his voice trailing off.