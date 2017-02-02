Champaign man charged with burglary, theft

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Meyale Chapple

URBANA — A Champaign man accused of breaking into an Urbana home and stealing faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Meyale Chapple, 22, of the 400 block of East Washington Street was charged Thursday with residential burglary and felony theft in connection with a burglary Wednesday night in the 900 block of Crestwood Drive on Wednesday.

Assistant State's Attorney Jilmala Rogers told Judge Brett Olmstead that the two residents called police about 10:20 p.m. after finding their house had been entered and their passports, a television, an iPad, a bicycle and a bag of coins were among the items they knew were missing.

Rogers said about 11 p.m., an Urbana police officer on patrol in that area found Chapple riding a bicycle — identified as the one stolen from the Crestwood home — and carrying a bag of quarters for which he had no explanation.

Rogers said Chapple was on parole for a 2014 residential burglary conviction at the time of his arrest. He also had another conviction from 2012 for possession of a stolen vehicle and a juvenile adjudication for assault.

Because of his prior convictions, he faces an extended term on the residential burglary and theft charges if convicted.

Olmstead set his bond at $ 25,000 and told him to be back in court March 7.