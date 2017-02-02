Fire in Alvin: 'They all loved playing here'

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette At the scene of a house fire in Alvin. Image

ALVIN — Several northern Vermilion County fire departments remain on the scene of a working house fire in Alvin.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 108 South St. at 2:34 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the two-story wood-frame house was fully involved.

The fire started on the second floor and spread quickly through the upper level. More than an hour later, thick smoke continued to roll out of the windows and holes that firefighters made to ventilate the house.

Lifelong Alvin residents Louis and Lois Dickison, 73 and 69, respectively, have lived in the house on a three-acre lot for 37 years. Lois was at work but Louis and their 50-year-old son, Bill, who can't walk, were inside when the fire broke out.

"I didn't know anything was going on," said Louis, who was watching TV. "The neighbor boy came over and said 'There's smoke coming from your roof.'"

John Smock said he was in his home across the street when he heard a car horn honk four times. He looked out the window, saw the smoke and ran to his neighbor's front door. It was locked so he went to the back and let himself in, telling Louis to get out.

Then he ran into a downstairs bedroom and dragged Bill Dickison from his bed and into a wheelchair and out of the house.

As Louis Dickison watched firefighters at work, his eyes filled with tears.

"We've been married 53 years, we have six children, 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren: they all loved playing here," Louis said.