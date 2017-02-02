Probation for former state trooper

Photo by: Provided Lumsargis

DANVILLE — A former Illinois state trooper from Westville who was convicted of bribery and official misconduct in November was sentenced to probation Thursday.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy asked the court to sentence Keith Lumsargis, 47, to four years in prison, but Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced him to three years probation.

Lumsargis, a 13-year veteran of the state police, was found guilty in November of bribing Tilton Police Officer Ryan Schull to give his ex-girlfriend, Mary Bailey, a traffic citation.

Lumsargis was arrested on May 22, 2014, outside the Possum Trot restaurant near Oakwood after he took Schull to dinner and paid $12.95 for Schull's meal, believing that the officer had previously ticketed Bailey. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave until his trial.

Fahey also ordered that Lumsargis undergo a mental health evaluation, complete 100 hours of public service work within the first year, pay a $2,500 fine and have no contact with Bailey or her two children.

The sentence also included 180 days in jail, but he won't serve that time if he complies with all the terms of probation over the next three years.