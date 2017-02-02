UPDATE: Alleged Circle K robbers arrested

Photo by: Provided Lucas Martinez Image

URBANA — Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with business robberies in Champaign and Iroquois counties.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the men were linked to holdups that occurred late last year in Savoy, Urbana and Gilman.

Additionally, two of the men were allegedly responsible for breaking into a church in Champaign early Wednesday, where police found them.

On Thursday, the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office filed two counts of aggravated robbery each against Tyran Mueller, 19, of the 100 block of Sterling Court, Savoy, and Lucas Martinez, 19, of Onarga.

The pair is charged with holdups that occurred about 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Circle K, 407 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, and about 3:35 a.m. that same day at the Circle K, 809 W. Green St., U.

Apperson said Investigator Andrew Good learned from a tip to Crimestoppers about two weeks ago that the two were involved.

Through investigation, he found that Mueller allegedly went in the stores while armed with an Air Soft gun while Martinez allegedly drove him away from the robberies.

Apperson said police also found evidence linking those two and a third man, Tevaughn Brownlee, 21, also of the 100 block of Sterling Court, Savoy, to a Dec. 28 holdup of the McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street in Gilman.

Brownlee was arrested at his Savoy apartment Wednesday and taken to Iroquois County.

Mueller and Martinez were already in custody for the church break-in when police found the evidence during a court-authorized search of the Savoy apartment that gave them enough to link the men to the three business holdups.

Iroquois State’s Attorney Jim Devine said he filed charges against Brownlee on Thursday of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. He expects to file similar charges against Mueller and Martinez after he receives more police reports.

Devine said a female employee at the Gilman McDonald’s opened the business early that morning and locked the door behind her. Moments later, the buzzer to the employee entrance sounded and she opened the door and two of the men, wearing masks, forced their way past her. Devine said one of the men used to work at the business so was familiar with the opening routine.

One of the men displayed a weapon and the employee handed over a large amount of cash. They ran from the business.

Apperson said investigators from his department and the Iroquois County sheriff’s office were involved in the Wednesday search of the Savoy residence of Brownlee and Mueller.

That’s when they learned Mueller and Martinez were already in the Champaign County Jail in connection with a break-in to the Bible Baptist Church, 4001 W. Kirby Ave., C, that happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said officers were sent to the church at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday after an alarm sounded. They surrounded the church and found a broken window. Assisted by a sheriff’s tracking dog, police went in the church and found a locked room where Martinez and Mueller were.

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Jilmala Rogers said the two admitted they were driving around smoking cannabis early Wednesday when their car broke down and they decided to spend the night in the church. They used a tire iron to break the window, she said.

Mueller also admitted that he had collected an electronic item and a bottle of soda from the church which he put in bag, intending to take it, the prosecutor said.

For the church break-in, Mueller was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property and unlawful use of weapons for allegedly possessing brass knuckles. Martinez was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Rogers said neither Mueller nor Martinez have prior convictions.

Juge Brett Olmstead set bond for Mueller at $75,000 and for Martinez at $55,000. They are both due back in court with their public defenders on March 7.

In Iroquois County, Judge James Kinzer set bond for Brownlee at $100,000. He's due back in court Friday with an attorney.



