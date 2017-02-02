Urbana man charged with having heroin for sale

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Eddie Anderson Jr.

URBANA — An Urbana man who told police he doesn't use heroin was charged Thursday with having it for sale.

Eddie Anderson Jr., 44, of the 700 block of East Michigan Avenue was arrested Wednesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who found almost 20 grams of heroin in Anderson's car.

Assistant State's Attorney Jilmala Rogers said task force members had been investigating Anderson for a while for alleged drug sales, and were involved in two previous controlled buys from him.

Using that information, they obtained a search warrant for his home. When they went to serve it Wednesday, they found Anderson in his car with 19.2 grams of suspected heroin.

Rogers said Anderson told police he does not use the drug but had planned to sell it.

Because of the amount, Anderson was charged with a Class X felony that would mean six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Anderson's bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court March 7.