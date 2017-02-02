Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash on I-74
CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 between Prospect Avenue and Neil Street on Thursday afternoon.
According to a state police report, Ayika Tshimanga, 21, of Champaign, was at the wheel of a white Pontiac Grand Am traveling on the eastbound entrance ramp from Prospect at 12:27 p.m.
Meanwhile, Senad Dedovic, 33, of Woodbury, Conn., was driving his 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck in the center lane of I-74 going the same direction.
As Tshimanga drove down the ramp, she lost control of the vehicle, which traveled across the lanes and moved underneath the semitrailer.
Tshimanga’s car bounced off the truck and rolled into the right ditch. She was able to climb out of her car, but she was injured.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what was described as minor injuries.
Dedovic pulled over to the right shoulder of the highway. He was not injured.
Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Officers ticketed Tshimanga for improper lane usage.
