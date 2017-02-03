Another arrest made in connection to printing business theft

URBANA — A Gilman man is in police custody for felony theft after being identified as taking part in stealing thousands of dollars from a Champaign printing business.

Adam Hall, 31, was criminally charged Friday with theft over $100,000, a Class 1 felony, for allegedly stealing about $144,500 from Martin One Source, 808 Country Fair Drive, between Aug. 20 and Dec. 27.

A week ago, Kimberly Allen, 35, of Buckley, was charged with the same offense. She was released from jail after posting $500 cash bond and is due back in court Feb. 21.

Champaign police reports said Allen was an employee at Martin One Source and her responsibilities included issuing checks to vendors.

She allegedly set up a fake vendor, named HALLMO-Hall Solutions, and in a series of 38 transactions, wrote $148,747.99 worth of checks to that vendor between Aug. 20 and Dec. 27. All but one of the checks was cashed, for a loss to the business of just over $144,500.

Allen told Champaign police that she set up the account with Hall, an ex-boyfriend, put the money in the account, and that he took part of the money and she spent part on cocaine.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher, who charged Allen and Hall, said Allen was arrested Jan. 24 when she spoke to officials at Martin. Hall was not immediately located.

He agreed to speak to Champaign police detective Pat Kelly on Thursday and was arrested after talking with him. Fletcher said Hall had no relationship to the printing company.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Hall's bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court March 21.

If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.