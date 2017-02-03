Area history, Feb. 3, 2017

Today is Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors put off until March acting on a $1.65 million bond issue to finance construction of more than 180 miles of pavement in the county: 50 miles of brick at a cost of $627,000, 100 miles of concrete at a cost of $825,000 and 32 miles of macadam at a cost of $188,000.

In 1967, urban renewal was the major issue in Champaign, based on the time spent discussing it in a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters. About 200 people attended the session in the city council chambers at which 13 of 16 candidates were present. Among the candidates taking part were mayoral contenders the Rev. A.W. Bishop, Seely Johnston and Virgil Wikoff. Mayor Emmerson Dexter was in Chicago and could not participate.

In 2002, the mild winter allowed local public works departments to plant trees, clean sewers and do repair jobs instead of clearing snow. It also allowed cities and counties to save thousands of dollars in personnel costs.