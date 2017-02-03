Arrest made after robbery at Urbana auto dealership

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Mickey Roubsouay

URBANA — Urbana police have arrested a man for a holdup at an auto dealership in that city Thursday evening.

A release from Lt. Rich Surles said Mickey Roubsouay, 28, of the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, was arrested late Friday morning during a traffic stop in Urbana.

Police said he was identified as the man who allegedly robbed Crispin Auto, 1010 N. Cunningham Ave., about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

Surles said police were called to the car dealership at 5:38 p.m. after an employee reported that a man wearing a black coat and jeans came in, implied he had a gun and demanded money. The employee handed over some cash. The robber demanded more then left.

A tracking dog from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office was brought in Thursday evening and tracked to the east, but police did not find the robber.

Urbana police officers and detectives ultimately identified Roubsouay, who was arrested in the 700 block of South Glover Street during a traffic stop about 11 a.m. Friday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Urbana police.

When searched, he was found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamines.

Roubsouay is being held on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery and possession of controlled substances. He's expected to appear in bond court Saturday and be formally charged Monday.

Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.

