Carol Ammons: 'Open' to congressional run

A hot topic this week: Rodney Davis, who appeared on WDWS 1400-AM on Friday morning.

“I really appreciated (Wednesday’s) column on U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Other than David Gill, a perennial candidate whose candidacy would do nothing other than help Davis get re-elected, are there any potential Democratic challengers to Davis?”

Mark Wicklund, who ran against Davis last year, said he hasn’t heard any names of potential candidates yet.

And Maryam Ar-Raheem, head of the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee, said there’s no one yet.

“Across the district Democrats are very well aware that we need to get someone to run against Davis but it’s just in the talking stages now,” she said. “We’re just aware that there’s a task that we have ahead of us.”

But state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana said she’s giving the congressional seat some consideration.

“As for am I running for Congress, I have not made a decision. I am always looking for and exploring opportunities to serve the people of Illinois better,” said the two-term state representative and former Urbana City Council and Champaign County Board member. “We have focused on bringing solutions to real life problems in Champaign-Urbana while navigating a tense and partisan environment in Springfield. Since the November election, times are more urgent and dire. Every day brings a new message from the White House that is divisive, hurtful, and inaccurate.

“I am open to considering any position, whether in Springfield or D.C. that allows me to provide public service that reflects the desires and views of constituents and provides advocacy to our working families in Illinois. During my first term working for the people of the 103rd, I believe I have demonstrated my ability to be a leader by passing legislation with bipartisan support, being accessible to my constituents, and responsive to the current issues facing Illinois and the 103rd. That is what we need in Illinois and the nation right now.”

Ammons wrote that, “I think it speaks volumes that after, as you pointed out in your column, less than 90 days since his re-election, Congressman Davis has already been identified as a target in the 2018 election.

“There is clearly a dangerous leadership vacuum in Washington and a troubling absence of compassionate public and community service. I, along with many of my fellow constituents in the 13th, are very frustrated and concerned by Davis’ unquestioning support of Trump and his executive orders. The 13th Congressional District is a diverse and varied demographic; Davis is disregarding the concerns and voices of at least half of his constituents. His decision to ignore the questions of voters by repeating unsubstantiated and false talking points lends to the extreme and partisan gridlock that we are experiencing in our state and nation.”

Ammons was unopposed last November and has more than $123,000 in her campaign account, although in general that money can’t be transferred to a congressional campaign account.

The 13th Congressional District extends from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast to Collinsville and Edwardsville on the southwest. It includes all of Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Springfield and parts of Bloomington-Normal.

Davis defeated Wicklund in the November election by almost 60 percent to 40 percent.