Champaign Kraft plant working OT to meet Super Bowl demand

Photo by: Paul Sakuma/AP Kraft Heinz spokewoman Lynne Galia said demand for Velveeta, made at the company's plant in Champaign, is 20 to 30 percent higher near the Super Bowl than at any other time of year.

CHAMPAIGN — Americans spend millions on snacks for Super Bowl Sunday, and workers at the local Kraft Heinz plant have been working overtime to meet demand.

"Demand for Velveeta is 20 to 30 percent higher this time of year than during any other time of year," Kraft Heinz spokeswoman Lynne Galia said. "Currently, our associates in Champaign are working extra shifts to make sure everyone in the country has the Velveeta they need for the big game this weekend."

According to Nielsen, in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Americans spend $277 million on potato chips, $225 million on tortilla chips, $99 million on meat snacks, $89 million on popcorn, $42 million on salty-snack dips and $71 million on cheese snacks.

The Champaign plant also produces half the country's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

"Each day, five railcars of flour are brought in to Champaign to produce the pasta for Kraft Mac & Cheese," Galia said.

The Champaign plant also produces Kraft dressings, mayonnaise, Miracle Whip and every flavor and variety of A.1. Sauce that Kraft Heinz makes.

The Champaign plant was originally constructed in 1963, and as of 2013 had grown to a 1.2 million-square-foot plant and 430,000-square-foot distribution center.

In 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz and announced it was moving cheese production from the Champaign location, resulting in an undisclosed number of job losses.

According to the Champaign County Economic Development Corp.'s Top Employers Report, Kraft employs 1,150 people in the county.