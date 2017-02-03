Clergy Corner, Feb. 3, 2017

Photo by: Provided The Schachters — Ahava and Rabbi Shlomo — ham it up for the camera.

This week's column is brought to you by the Book of Proverbs. Chapter 17, Verse 22.

"It's good to laugh. In fact, the Bible says something about laughter being good medicine," says RICH RATTS, pastor at Monticello's Crossroads Church. "I have known many in my lifetime, including some medical doctors, who advocate making sure some laughter is a part of every single day."

Given the tense times we live in, and this being movie awards season, we asked area faith leaders to tell us about the one flick guaranteed to tickle their funny bone, no matter how many dozens of times they've seen it.

'BLAZING SADDLES' (1974)

"Who can deny the physical comedy of the cowboys-around-the-campfire fart scene?" Flatville Immanuel Lutheran's CINDY BISSER says of the Mel Brooks cult classic. Elevating it to four stars: the memory of watching it with her dad — "and I get to hear FRANKIE LAINE sing."

'COMING TO AMERICA' (1988)

When Illini Hillel Rabbi SHLOMO SCHACHTER or wife AHAVA have had a crummy day, it's EDDIE MURPHY to the rescue. While we don't recommend trying this at home with your loved one, they'll even occasionally act out their favorite scene — "when Prince Akeem is first introduced to his bride-to-be, whom he has never met before," Schachter says.

"He takes her into a private audience to speak with her alone. He tries very hard to get to know her, but whatever he asks, she replies merely, 'Whatever you like.' At a certain point, he asks her to bark like a dog and hop on one foot."

'WHAT ABOUT BOB?' (1991)

Ratts fondly recalls his favorite aunt, FREDA, roaring while watching BILL MURRAY's neurotic character literally take baby steps onto the elevator after being given a book by that name by his shrink (RICHARD DREYFUSS).

Also receiving votes

"Two words: Monty Python," says AMY THOREN of Campustown's St. Andrew's Lutheran.

FRED SISTLER (Fisher, Ludlow UMC) is a sucker for 1965's 'The Great Race,' particularly the scene "when Professor Fate, the villain, is told that the Great Leslie, the hero, has escaped from the monastery with a friar. Professor Fate exclaims: 'Leslie escaped with a chicken?'"

From the musical-comedy-adventure genre: The Beatles' 'Help,' which Villa Grove UMC's SANDY HIRE first saw at age 11. Not long after, she and her friends took to Centennial Park's sledding hill, where they'd "laugh and laugh and laugh" while recreating the scene where RINGO tumbles out of the toboggan while PAUL, JOHN and GEORGE are pursued by the bad guys in the Alps.

Know a pastor you think ought to be featured here? We take requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.