Jury deciding on murder charge

URBANA — After hearing testimony from 33 witnesses and passionate arguments of a prosecutor and a defense attorney, a Champaign County jury Friday began deliberating the fate of a Champaign man accused of murder.

The six men and six women heard evidence over three days and at 11 a.m. Friday began their analysis of whether Shamario Brown, 19, was involved in the death of Ericka Cox-Bailey.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Ziegler called the Champaign woman’s shooting death on June 12 at the intersection of Francis Drive and McKinley Avenue in Champaign, “tragic, senseless and absolutely unnecessary.”

“Ericka Cox was quite literally in the wrong place at the wrong time through no fault of her own and it cost her her life,” said Ziegler.

The prosecutor reviewed the physical evidence against Brown as well as the statements of unbiased civilians, Brown’s own words to police, and the incriminating statements of his two co-defendants, Takario Greene and Oshae Cotton, also both 19.

He said when the three of them, backseat passengers in a car driven by Caprice “Chevy” Pearson of Rantoul, passed by Monyeil Turner, 17, on Francis Drive, the trio decided to shoot at Turner.

Brown, he maintained, fired a .45-caliber gun out the driver’s window and missed Turner and instead, hit Miss Cox-Bailey. Greene fired a .22-caliber gun out the passenger window, he said, recounting Greene’s version of what happened. Cotton was in between the two shooters.

Ziegler said all three were equally responsible for Miss Cox-Bailey’s death even though he maintained it was a bullet from Brown’s gun that killed her.

Ziegler noted it was a .45-caliber bullet that severed her spinal cord and that four .45-caliber shell casings were found on Francis Drive near where witnesses said the white car had been when they heard gunfire.

He also reminded jurors that police found a latent fingerprint belonging to Brown on the outside of the car that Brown claimed he had never been in.

“He was in that car the night of the murder. That’s how his print got on it,” Ziegler argued.

He also said that Turner and Richiya Frazier, the young woman walking with him, both said there were five people in the passing car, information that matched what Pearson, Greene and Cotton had all told police.

First Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps sought to point out what she called “gaps” in the state’s case, arguing that Champaign police “pressured” witnesses to give statements that matched their theory of what happaned.

She described lead detective Jeremiah Christian as “just a little bit too hungry.”

“He wanted to give the community an answer but did not execute his duties properly,” Propps maintained, suggesting that police were too quick to believe that car driver Pearson had nothing to do with the shooting.

She questioned why there was no evidence of a gunshot residue kit for Pearson, who was never charged with anything related to Miss Cox-Bailey’s death.

She also argued that even though Turner and Frazier said they saw five men in the car, neither could say they saw Brown in the back seat.

“Monyeil Turner knows my client. He never had so much as an argument with Shamario Brown,” she said, refuting the state’s theory that Brown wanted to kill an adversary.

Instead, she put that motive squarely on Cotton and recited lyrics from Cotton’s own rap videos about killing adversaries to the jury.

“Do you really think that’s poetry or art? No. Those are threats to engage in exactly the type of conduct that occurred on Francis Drive,” Propps said.

Brown did not appear in those videos but Cotton and Pearson did, she said.

Propps sought to inject reasonable doubt into the state’s case by asking why prosecutors did not call certain witnesses and by questioning the credibility of Cotton and Greene, both of whom have agreed to plead guilty to murder for sentences less than the maximum they could get.

“Why is it that Takario Greene is willing to accept 35 years for firing a gun in the air and not the bullet that killed Ericka Cox?” Propps said.

It was Greene, she said, that sent messages on Facebook in the days after the shooting trying to trade a .45-caliber pistol and a .22-caliber revolver for another weapon.

She argued that Cotton, formerly of Champaign, brought Greene with him from Georgia last summer to “be an enforcer, to go ‘opp shopping’,” a reference to his rap song lyrics about locating adversaries and shooting them.

In rebuttal, Ziegler said Champaign police were not part of a conspiracy to frame Brown but were involved in a “really good investigation.”

“The way this case was solved was from the inside out because nobody on the outside saw who all was on the inside,” he said.

The shootings that evening, he argued, were a “stupid decision by young men who decided to emulate what they see in rap videos.”

“What are these guns to these young men? They are accessories. These guns are their props. The problem is, their accessories can kill,” said Ziegler.