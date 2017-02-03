Patrol work inspired retiree to get involved in One Winter Night

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Scott Swan, a retired Champaign police officer, kneels Thursday in the area on Walnut Street where he plans to camp out tonight during the One Winter Night event in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — During his nearly 28-year career in law enforcement that began as a correctional officer at the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and ended as a Champaign police officer, Scott Swan got to know many folks in the community who had fallen on hard times for a variety of reasons.

Some dealt with addiction, others with mental illness. And many of those folks didn't have a place to rest their heads at night.

"I've always thought to myself, 'If my parents weren't around or I didn't have a sister and I'm living paycheck to paycheck and I lost my job, that could easily be me,'" Swan said.

Swan, who retired in July 2011, is thankful to have never been in that position, but he's putting himself in their shoes tonight as one of the 150 box dwellers volunteering to sleep outside as part of C-U at Home's annual One Winter Night event. It's the sixth year in which area people volunteer to sleep outside for a night to raise money and awareness for people who don't have a place to call home.

It's the second year in a row Swan has participated in the event. The 55-year-old was inspired to take part in a community service endeavor to honor his late friend, Michael Swaney, who passed away in the spring of 2015.

"I was trying to figure out something I could do in his honor, give back to the community and when I was reading about it, it was around his birthday (Feb. 3) so I got a hold of (C-U at Home mentor) Tony (Comtois) and I was like 'Hey, what do I need to do?'"

The volunteer box dwellers are tasked with raising at least $1,000 for the event.

Once he decided to participate again, Swan had no trouble securing the funds.

"There's an email for all the retired police officers and I clicked on my phone to tell them I was doing this," Swan said. "I had the money raised in two hours."

Swan is passionate about C-U at Home and One Winter Night because of his interactions with the homeless during his time as a police officer. And also because of the genuine passion Comtois, who at one time was homeless himself, and executive director Melany Shaw Jackson have for the cause.

"Tony's the foot soldier that goes out and he's seven days a week working. He's out talking to people, he's been down that road, so he can really relate to them. I'm not going to have the impact that Tony can have so I love that guy and the things that he's done," Swan said.

"(Melany) walks the walk. She (was) living this comfortable life and she got a call from God, sold everything and started building this up. It's not controlled by a government entity; it's self-funded and they don't have to report to anybody and it's faith-based so where can you go wrong?"

Overnight temperatures during One Winter Night are expected to dip into the teens, though Swan isn't pausing with any nervousness. Part of the night will be spent milling about with other participants, listening to a documentary and hearing personal stories that are affecting the homeless today.

"I'll bring blankets and sleep in my Carharts and move around as much as I can," he said.

No matter how cold it gets this year, the plan is to be back at it again in 2018.

"I'm going to keep doing this as long as I'm able," he said.