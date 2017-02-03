Rantoul man gets probation for burglary

Photo by: Provided Michael Coselle Howard, 34, of Rantoul, sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a single count of burglary.

URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to a burglary that happened in Rantoul in December has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Michael C. Howard, 34, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of burglary. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service work and write a letter of apology to the victim.

Howard had been charged with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive on Dec. 2 and stealing a gaming system, which the victim recovered at a pawn shop a few days later.

Howard, who was dating the woman's sister, had reportedly pawned the item.

In return for his guilty plea, the more serious charge of residential burglary was dismissed.