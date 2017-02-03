Rodney Davis: No plans for C-U meeting

Audio: PODCAST: Congressman Rodney Davis 02/03/17 » more Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to Congressman Rodney Davis about his recent twitter post and more on the DWS Morning Show. Image

Tom’s Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Fridays (submit questions here). A hot topic this week: Rodney Davis, who appeared on WDWS 1400-AM on Friday morning. A sample ..

“There’s been a lot of chatter about trying to get (U.S. Rep.) Rodney Davis to host a town hall meeting somewhere in the district. When was his last one in the district, and when was his last one in the C-U area? Also, as a point of comparison, how often did Tim Johnson host town halls? I recall that one of his hallmarks was being very accessible to constituents.”

Based on a review of stories in our News-Gazette archives, Davis has never done a town hall meeting in Champaign-Urbana.

And it doesn’t sound like he’s going to do one this spring, despite calls from a number of local constituents.

He said during an interview this morning on WDWS that the request for town hall meetings is stirred by Democrats and Democrat-backed groups.

“Those are the things that are happening across the nation. My colleagues, we kind of joke, it’s happening in districts across the nation,” the three-term Republican congressman said. “Everyone, regardless of whether it’s a Democrat district or a Republican district or a 50-50 district like mine, that’s exactly what we thought they would do. That’s what the opposition does when they don’t have control over any levers of government.

“We did the same thing when the Democrats took over in 2008.”

Asked by WDWS’ Elizabeth Hess if there are any plans to have a town hall meeting, he said: “I don’t like grandstanding events. I’ve never done those. We continue to meet with people on a regular basis. I can’t be in two places at once when I’m out here in Washington and I’m asked to do something on someone else’s schedule back home.”

She pushed him again.

“Elizabeth, I don’t do grandstanding events and I never will do grandstanding events. These are things that elected officials from both parties decide what they’re doing. I do plenty of tele-town halls and give an opportunity for even more people that don’t want to listen to the screaming and shouting from people who obviously don’t want me to win or even be in this job. This is the opportunity for many of them to get a chance to have their concerns addressed. We’ve consistently done what we call open office hours where we meet with groups who agree and groups who disagree and also meet with constituents who really have problems with the federal bureaucracy. Those are the types of things that I’ve said I’m going to continue to do in my job and put the politics and the screaming from people who don’t want me in my job off to the side. It’s sad that we have a consistent campaign of politics that I think the American people and the folks in central Illinois are sick and tired of.”

As for former Rep. Tim Johnson, Mark Shelden, who once was a chief of staff to the Urbana Republican, recalled that he would have 10 to 12 town halls a year, sometimes more.

“He loved town halls. He liked to engage people. He’s a trial lawyer and he always felt comfortable talking about his position on issues so it was never a problem. He could always defend his votes,” Shelden recalled.

But he admitted that later in Johnson’s career there was a town hall meeting in Champaign-Urbana that got contentious with some shouting.

“When things like that happen and people see it on TV or in the paper, they’re inclined to say that they thought they’d be able to have a conversation with their congressman without it turning into an adversarial situation,” Shelden said. “I think the way it’s gotten today that some people dominate these meetings and it’s hard to have a civil discourse.

“No congressman wants to be in a situation where they have to have someone removed from a room. As soon as that happens you know what’s going to be in the paper the next day,” he said.