Some fans will get to see World Series trophy up close

Photo by: Nam Y. Huh/AP Cubs owner Tom Ricketts presented the World Series trophy to the crowd at a Northwestern-Indiana men's basketball game Sunday in Evanston.

CHAMPAIGN — The initial plan, presented by the Chicago Cubs, was to bring the World Series trophy to Saturday's Illinois basketball game against Minnesota at State Farm Center and present it on the court during a timeout.

But the University of Illinois pushed back.

"We needed it to be available for fans to take pictures with it. That was kind of the expectation," UI associate director of media relations Kent Brown said. "We asked if they'd please consider that as part of the stop here."

A compromise was reached. So, from 1:30 until the 3 p.m. tipoff, at least 500 fans will have the opportunity to stand in line to have their pictures taken with the Commissioner's Trophy. The first 500 fans at State Farm Center on Saturday will receive wristbands guaranteeing their chance to take the photo. The hope, though, is that many more will be afforded the same opportunity as time permits.

"One of the things we were concerned with is, not everyone's going to get to go through who will want to. But they've really limited it at every stop that they've had. This has been their rules; we're playing by their policies," Brown said.

"They feel pretty confident than in an hour and a half they're going to get 500 in. After the wristbands, you're making a decision on your own if you want to stand in line or if you want to punt on it. I think we all hope there will be more than that."

The trophy made a similar stop at the Northwestern-Indiana game on Sunday in Evanston. It was presented on the court during a break in the action and only a select few fans were afforded the opportunity to take personal pictures with the trophy. That was due in large part to arena constraints, according to Northwestern athletic spokesman Nick Brilowski.

The Cubs World Series trophy tour is sponsored by State Farm, so naturally, they wanted to present the trophy on this stop at the building bearing the sponsor's name.

"They thought it was a good opportunity to show it off in front of 12,000 to 14,000 or however many people are going to be at that game," Brown said.

The Cubs announced the stop last month without prior notice given to UI officials. Shortly after the Cubs announced, UI ticket manager Jason Heggemeyer noticed a spike in online sales for Saturday's game.

"We already had a nice promotion going on because it's a social media day event that we sold about 500 tickets as a part of," Brown said. "This game had already sold a lot of tickets. There (were) apparently a few tickets sold because of the trophy coming in that day."

The hardware will also be presented on the floor during the under-12 timeout of the first half. The trophy then has to be at an event in Indianapolis on Saturday evening, so it will be packed up and on the road after that.

The on-court presentation offers a chance to snap photos from afar, and there will be an opportunity for fans to take pictures from a little closer.

The lucky fans getting the personal photos will be doing so in the Mannie Jackson Hall of Fame Room on the west side of the building. There will be barricade nearby where others can take photos from a few feet away.