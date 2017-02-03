Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

#TheMJs, Feb. 3, 2017
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Many questioned this after Trump's puzzling comments about the abolitionist. Wouldn't it have been great if someone asked Trump if he planned to meet with Douglass soon?

Music

— As our country grows more and more divided, the one thing folks came together about on Wednesday was the pop star's pregnancy announcement.

Hollywood

— The author of the "Harry Potter" series was responding to a tweet from a woman saying she was going to burn her materials because of Rowling's anti-Trump stance. Great writer and great wit, too.

Local

— Upset locals have been taking a cardboard cutout of the congressman around town in a move aimed at shaming him over their claim that he's not available to the people he represents.

Sports

— LeBron James broke character this week and went scorched Earth on Charles Barkley, whom he called a hater, among other things. Really, all he had to do was flash his rings.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #SuperBowlLI
— Lady Gaga
— Roger Goodell
— #Trumpsaid
— Budweiser

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— "The Apprentice"
— #JohnsonAmendment
— Pat McAfee
— Matthew McConaughey
— #AlternativePlots

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty)

The News-Gazette Employee of the Year honoree is a must-listen during the WDWS "News Hour" and Illini postgame shows.

