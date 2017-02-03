TheMJs, Feb. 3, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Does the president or the White House press secretary know that Frederick Douglass is dead — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 1, 2017

— Many questioned this after Trump's puzzling comments about the abolitionist. Wouldn't it have been great if someone asked Trump if he planned to meet with Douglass soon?

Music

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

— As our country grows more and more divided, the one thing folks came together about on Wednesday was the pop star's pregnancy announcement.

Hollywood

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

— The author of the "Harry Potter" series was responding to a tweet from a woman saying she was going to burn her materials because of Rowling's anti-Trump stance. Great writer and great wit, too.

Local

Since my actual rep @RodneyDavis hasn't had a town hall to meet with constituents @FlatRodneyDavis is now making the rounds #IL13isWatching — Michelle Rodrigues (@MARspidermonkey) February 2, 2017

— Upset locals have been taking a cardboard cutout of the congressman around town in a move aimed at shaming him over their claim that he's not available to the people he represents.

Sports

The fact that LeBron had all that heat memorized makes me think he's been waiting yeaaaaaaaars to let Barkley have it — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) January 31, 2017

— LeBron James broke character this week and went scorched Earth on Charles Barkley, whom he called a hater, among other things. Really, all he had to do was flash his rings.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #SuperBowlLI

— Lady Gaga

— Roger Goodell

— #Trumpsaid

— Budweiser

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— "The Apprentice"

— #JohnsonAmendment

— Pat McAfee

— Matthew McConaughey

— #AlternativePlots

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty)

The News-Gazette Employee of the Year honoree is a must-listen during the WDWS "News Hour" and Illini postgame shows.