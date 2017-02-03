Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 3, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

Another bigly week at the mailbag, with an unusual number of political questions about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and any potential opponents, plus queries about Gov. Bruce Rauner’s public appearances.

Also: an update on the federal lawsuit involving a former Villa Grove school superintendent, a Campustown neon sign hanging by the proverbial thread, a mysterious medallion worn by University of Illinois great Nick Holonyak, more on Trader Joe’s, Clearview and a long-vacant house in Champaign, charges at the Leonhard Center and Carle parking garages, and whether any agency does health inspections at fitness centers.

Trader Joe’s (again)

“Interesting facts about Trader Joe’s (in Jan. 20 mailbag); however, State College, Pa. (Penn State) has a Trader Joe’s and here’s their population data:

MSA: 158,742 (US: 257th)

CSA: 236,577 (US: 124th)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_College,_Pennsylvania”

OK, you’ve got me on that one.

By almost any measure Champaign-Urbana should have a Trader Joe’s before State College (which got its store five years ago).

Here’s how Forbes compares the two:

State College Champaign-Urbana

Gross metro product $9.2 billion $13.4 billion

Median household income $51,849 $49,629

Median home price $188,100 $149,700

Unemployment 3.8 percent 5.7 percent

Job growth (2015) 0.4 percent 1.6 percent

Cost of living 4.1 percent below US avg 12.1 percent below national avg

College attainment 43 percent 42.6 percent

Another theory about Trader Joe’s selection process is that it has to do with warehouse locations.

University of Iowa Professor Sam Burer and Fortune advanced the idea that TJ’s “distribution network (of vendors, warehouses, and stores) plays a role in choosing the next location. It makes sense that a good location would be fairly close to an existing warehouse.”

Wrote Fortune: “This distribution process helps determine where the company opens its stores. Texas and Florida have cities that boast consumers Trader Joe’s covets, but insiders say the current distribution infrastructure makes it difficult for the company to efficiently get products to those states. To pick their next locales, employees look at demographics such as education level. In the past they’ve even looked at who’s subscribing to high-end food and cooking magazines as a way of divining where the epicures are.”

Burer: http://sburer.github.io/2015/06/02/Trader-Joes.html

Fortune: http://archive.fortune.com/2010/08/20/news/companies/inside_trader_joes_...

Making things even more confusing is this fact: TJ’s has a warehouse in Minooka, IL, about 110 miles from Champaign-Urbana, a lot closer than the 250 miles to St. Louis, which apparently is served by the Minooka warehouse.

In short, I have no idea how Trader Joe’s decides how to locate its stores, and apparently no one else outside the company does either.

Manos federal suit

“Whatever happened to the lawsuit against the Villa Grove school district by Mary Ann Manos, the superintendent who was fired?”

It’s still in U.S. District Court in Urbana, with a trial date of Nov. 7 before Judge Colin Bruce.

The suit was filed by Manos on Sept. 30, 2015.

The lawsuit claims that when she was fired in July 2015, Manos’ contract was breached and her due process rights were violated. Her three-year contract would have expired this June 30, but during an eight-hour termination meeting that began July 13, 2015, and ended in the early hours of July 14, the school board brought forth evidence and witnesses it believes backed up 28 different allegations against Manos.

In answers to Manos’ lawsuit, the school board members said through their attorneys:

— Manos was paid $115,000 a year, but denied that it was “substantially less” than her predecessor.

— acknowledged that she served both as a superintendent and high school principal but denied that she “excelled in both of those roles.”

— denied that Manos cut the school district deficit from approximately $700,000 to under $250,000.

— admitted that following a suspension hearing by the school board on June 23, 2015, Manos was sent a “bill of particulars” which listed 33 separate allegations against her. Among them were that Manos had “failed to accurately and timely” inform the board of matters including finances; had been “careless, negligent and acted in a fiscally irresponsible fashion in the manner in which she managed the school districts resources” and that misled the board about a capital grant.

Also that she “deceived” the board about “free” fiber optic service when “she knew or should have known that there was a monthly fee in excess” of $1,200 a month; that she had “deceived the board concerning personnel, contracting and transportation lease issues which has caused the board to become unable to trust her honesty and ability” to lead the school district; that she “repeatedly made staff to feel threatened, intimidated by her presence and reluctant to bring concerns to her for fear or reprisal;” that she “micromanaged” and “yelled at staff during meetings and made it difficult for them to work effectively” and that some “staff members have left work in tears because of her hostility.”

Further, that Manos “lost the trust, support and confidence of the board of education, the district’s staff and many parents as a result of her failing to deal honestly with them, treat them with dignity and respect” and the she had “threatened, intimidated and coerced staff members.”

But Manos’ attorney said the charges were ambiguous and “do not list any dates and/or times the allegations are alleged to have occurred,” nor do they “list witnesses or any factual information.”

— acknowledged that at her July 13, 2015 “just cause termination hearing,” she was given 27 separate exhibits with more than 112 pages of documentation. The board denied that Manos had not been given copies of the exhibits before the meeting.

— admitted that school board President Jim Clark testified against Manos at the July 13 hearing and later voted to dismiss her.

Manos’ attorney said that at the time she was fired she had two years remaining on her contract and would have received approximately $306,528. Since then, they say, she has had to withdraw $69,000 from her Teachers Retirement System account.

The attorney also claimed that four USB drives belonging to Manos were returned to her but that a “large number of digital files were deleted by the defendants,” a charge the school board members denied.

Manos is asking for:

— the $306,528 that would have been paid had she remained superintendent, “including all benefits and contributions” to her retirement account;

— damages sufficient to compensate her for any economic losses suffered;

— “all incidental and consequential damages,” and legal and other expenses;

— an award of compensatory and exemplary damages “as may be permitted by law,” a declaratory judgment that her dismissal was unlawful, an injunction reinstating her as superintendent and “punitive damages” against the school board members.

Nick Holonyak portrait

“The Illini Union has portraits of distinguished alumni. Professor Nick Holonyak, inventor of the LED, is wearing some sort of medallion that I’ve never seen before in his portrait. Can you identify it? You can’t send a picture to the mailbag, so he’s on the west wall of the east hallway near the cafe.”

Folks at the University of Illinois College of Engineering said that it’s a medal Professor Holonyak received for being inducted into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame.

Here’s a link to a story about the honor, with a photo of the professor wearing the medallion.

http://eshalloffame.org/index.php/enshrinees/25-nick-holonyak

Dem to challenge Davis?

“I really appreciated (Wednesday’s) column on U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Other than David Gill, a perennial candidate whose candidacy would do nothing other than help Davis get re-elected, are there any potential Democratic challengers to Davis?”

Mark Wicklund, who ran against Davis last year, said he hasn’t heard any names of potential candidates yet.

And Maryam Ar-Raheem, head of the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee, said there’s no one yet.

“Across the district Democrats are very well aware that we need to get someone to run against Davis but it’s just in the talking stages now,” she said. “We’re just aware that there’s a task that we have ahead of us.”

But state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana said this morning in an email response that she’s giving the congressional seat some consideration.

“As for am I running for Congress, I have not made a decision. I am always looking for and exploring opportunities to serve the people of Illinois better,” said the two-term state representative and former Urbana City Council and Champaign County Board member. “We have focused on bringing solutions to real life problems in Champaign-Urbana while navigating a tense and partisan environment in Springfield. Since the November election, times are more urgent and dire. Every day brings a new message from the White House that is divisive, hurtful, and inaccurate.

“I am open to considering any position, whether in Springfield or D.C. that allows me to provide public service that reflects the desires and views of constituents and provides advocacy to our working families in Illinois. During my first term working for the people of the 103rd, I believe I have demonstrated my ability to be a leader by passing legislation with bipartisan support, being accessible to my constituents, and responsive to the current issues facing Illinois and the 103rd. That is what we need in Illinois and the nation right now.”

Ammons was unopposed last November and has more than $123,000 in her campaign account, although in general that money can’t be transferred to a congressional campaign account.

The 13th Congressional District extends from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast to Collinsville and Edwardsville on the southwest. It includes all of Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Springfield and parts of Bloomington-Normal.

While Ammons’ state representative district is considered about 60 percent Democratic, the 13th Congressional District is about 52 percent Republican.

Ammons wrote that, “I think it speaks volumes that after, as you pointed out in your column, less than 90 days since his re-election, Congressman Davis has already been identified as a target in the 2018 election.

“There is clearly a dangerous leadership vacuum in Washington and a troubling absence of compassionate public and community service. I, along with many of my fellow constituents in the 13th, are very frustrated and concerned by Davis’ unquestioning support of Trump and his executive orders. The 13th Congressional District is a diverse and varied demographic; Davis is disregarding the concerns and voices of at least half of his constituents. His decision to ignore the questions of voters by repeating unsubstantiated and false talking points lends to the extreme and partisan gridlock that we are experiencing in our state and nation.”

Davis defeated Wicklund in the November election by almost 60 percent to 40 percent.

Davis constituent contacts

“There’s been a lot of chatter about trying to get (U.S. Rep.) Rodney Davis to host a town hall meeting somewhere in the district. When was his last one in the district, and when was his last one in the C-U area? Also, as a point of comparison, how often did Tim Johnson host town halls? I recall that one of his hallmarks was being very accessible to constituents.”

Based on a review of stories in our News-Gazette archives, Davis has never done a town hall meeting in Champaign-Urbana.

And it doesn’t sound like he’s going to do one this spring, despite calls from a number of local constituents.

He implied on an interview this morning on WDWS that the request for town hall meetings is stirred by Democrats and Democrat-backed groups.

“Those are the things that are happening across the nation. My colleagues, we kind of joke, it’s happening in districts across the nation,” the three-term Republican congressman said. “Everyone, regardless of whether it’s a Democrat district or a Republican district or a 50-50 district like mine, that’s exactly what we thought they would do. That’s what the opposition does when they don’t have control over any levers of government.

“We did the same thing when the Democrats took over in 2008.”

In fact, congressional town halls are becoming a hot political issue around the country:

http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article1304...

http://wtvr.com/2017/01/30/brat-promises-town-hall-after-constituent-bac...

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/barbara-comstock-no-attend-weekend...

http://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/aurora-beacon-news/news/ct-abn-hul...

http://fortune.com/2017/01/31/rep-dave-brat-women-in-grill/

Asked by WDWS’ Elizabeth Hess if there are any plans to have a town hall meeting, Davis said: “I don’t like grandstanding events. I’ve never done those. We continue to meet with people on a regular basis. I can’t be in two places at once when I’m out here in Washington and I’m asked to do something on someone else’s schedule back home.”

She pushed him again.

“Elizabeth, I don’t do grandstanding events and I never will do grandstanding events. These are things that elected officials from both parties decide what they’re doing. I do plenty of tele-town halls and give an opportunity for even more people that don’t want to listen to the screaming and shouting from people who obviously don’t want me to win or even be in this job. This is the opportunity for many of them to get a chance to have their concerns addressed. We’ve consistently done what we call open office hours where we meet with groups who agree and groups who disagree and also meet with constituents who really have problems with the federal bureaucracy. Those are the types of things that I’ve said I’m going to continue to do in my job and put the politics and the screaming from people who don’t want me in my job off to the side. It’s sad that we have a consistent campaign of politics that I think the American people and the folks in central Illinois are sick and tired of.”

Kathleen Winters of Urbana, who had led a sit-in at Davis’ office Monday, said today the “fact that Congressman Davis considers a constituent asking for a direct dialogue with their elected official ‘grandstanding’ is exactly what’s wrong with our government right now. It is entirely reasonable to request to speak to our elected representative in person about issues that directly affect our lives. We appreciate the work his staff does, but they are not the ones held accountable by our votes. A tele-town hall is unsatisfactory because it allows the congressman to avoid the tough questions. We want an open, civil, in-person dialogue with our elected representative in Congress.”

She said the sit-in she organized “was neither inspired nor organized by any political party. A sit-in was my last resort after the congressman repeatedly ignored my written and phone inquiries. I asked he acknowledge and remove misinformation from his form letter response to constituents about the ACA. He did agree to do this on Tuesday, and I thank him very much for his willingness to address that concern. Secondly, I requested he personally answer, ‘Yes or no, are you willing to hold an in-person town hall in District 13 at your earliest availability?’”

She said she still hasn’t heard a response to the question.

“I did not ask, nor do I know, the political affiliation of the folks who joined me on Monday. We were all there for the purpose of having a dialogue with our elected official. I have made clear, in person as well as in writing, to Congressman Davis’s staff that we were not representing any political entity, party, or group,” said Winters. “It concerns me that the congressman views constituents who disagree with him as ‘the opposition.’

“Congressman Davis is supposed to represent all of his constituents, whether they agree with him or not and whether they voted for him or not. He has admitted that this is a district with a broad political spectrum, and as such, he has a responsibility to consider all perspectives in this diverse district. Will we always agree with his votes? Of course not, but we have the right to express our concerns to him in person in a civil and reasonable manner.”

As for former Rep. Tim Johnson, Mark Shelden, who once was a chief of staff to the Urbana Republican, recalled that he would have 10 to 12 town halls a year, sometimes more.

“He loved town halls. He liked to engage people. He’s a trial lawyer and he always felt comfortable talking about his position on issues so it was never a problem. He could always defend his votes,” Shelden recalled.

But he admitted that later in Johnson’s career there was a town hall meeting in Champaign-Urbana that got contentious with some shouting.

“When things like that happen and people see it on TV or in the paper, they’re inclined to say that they thought they’d be able to have a conversation with their congressman without it turning into an adversarial situation,” Shelden said. “I think the way it’s gotten today that some people dominate these meetings and it’s hard to have a civil discourse.

“No congressman wants to be in a situation where they have to have someone removed from a room. As soon as that happens you know what’s going to be in the paper the next day,” he said.

and

“Today I called Representative Davis’ office in Washington D.C. to ask some questions about his policy positions pertaining to President Trump’s immigration ban and how his plan to repeal the ACA might impact family members of mine. For some context, I placed my call after speaking with a staffer at my local office who referred me to the D.C. line.

“Once connected, I was told by two different staffers that the policy of Rep. Davis’ office is to copy down constituent questions and mail written responses. In all my years of reaching out to my congressional representative, I’ve never been sent off so quickly, which forced me to wonder: is this a real policy, and if so, when did it take effect and for what reasons?”

Davis spokeswoman Ashley Phelps said that’s been the congressman’s policy since he was elected to office.

“We have a lot of college students with internships in our office who are not policy experts who help answer the phones,” she said. “We have them take callers’ information and concerns so our policy staff can get back to them either with a phone call or a written response.”

She said that’s a “pretty standard” policy for congressional offices that generally are flooded with phone calls, particularly now.

She said that Sen. Dick Durbin’s office is getting so many phone calls that sometimes people can’t talk to a real person.

But I called Durbin’s office this morning and got right through.

Leonhard Center charges

“Since Leonhard Recreation Center charges a fee for admission, I’m curious as to whether any of Champaign Park District tax dollars go into the center’s funding? I’m curious if any of my tax dollars are going toward funding the Leonard Rec Center that I would need to pay additional funds to access.”

“When the Leonhard Recreation Center opened the Champaign Park District Board of Commissioners wanted to make sure it was affordable for all residents, so they set the yearly membership fees at $70 per year for individuals and only $50 per year for seniors,” said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the park district. “The fees for non-residents are double the resident fees.”

He said that revenue supporting the Leonard Recreation Center is comprised of 23 percent from rentals and daily admission fees, 33 percent from membership fees, and 44 percent from property taxes.

“By charging fees for the Leonhard Recreation Center, the Dodds Tennis Center, Sholem Aquatic Center and the Virginia Theatre, the district is able to offer other programs for free or at an affordable cost for all residents,” DeLuce said.

Carle parking garages

“Why on earth do the Carle parking garages not accept credit/debit cards? The last thing on a person’s mind during the often difficult time of visiting the hospital is whether they have cash for the parking garage. Yes, they have ATMs in the building, but accepting cash only when you leave the garage is very inconvenient.”

Carle spokesman Mark Schultz said: “We accept cash or check at our parking decks. Since more people use credit and debit cards we are in the process of upgrading our system to accept cards.”

Clearview work

“What is with all the work being performed on Olympian Drive between Mattis Avenue and Duncan Road? I’ve driven through that route everyday for work and there is a lot of activity with building a new road and burying of utilities on the north side of Olympian. Nothing has been built south of Olympian, so what’s the master plan for this area?”

We wrote about the resumption of work at the Atkins Group’s Clearview development a couple weeks ago but here’s a review from Mike Martin, Atkins’ director of residential development: South of Olympian Drive is commercial. North of Olympian, where the activity is taking place, is residential. Phase 1A streets are in and utilities are wrapping up. Forty lots are available for home construction.

Rauner appearances

“I’m curious: does The News-Gazette have an official policy about announcing the appearance of politicians in town? Governor Rauner has been in town several times recently, yet the paper didn’t publicize his presence until **after** he was here. Hmm. It makes me wonder.”

The governor’s office usually releases his schedule of public events — when there are any — between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the day of the event. This morning’s, for example, came in by email at exactly 5 a.m.

And when Rauner is in town for a private event no notice is given.

Fitness club inspections

“Do fitness clubs have health inspections similar to restaurants? Mine is not clean, cracks on benches, bathrooms frequently out of soap and TP, and no fire exit. I know I could use another gym, but this one is on the way home from work so I actually go.”

If the facility has a swimming pool or hot tub, it would have to be licensed and inspected by the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Jim Roberts, director of environmental health for the Champaign-Urbana Public Heath District.

Otherwise, he said he knew of no other agency that inspects fitness centers without swimming facilities.

The local public health district does not.

Roberts said he recently forwarded a complaint about an Urbana fitness center to Urbana’s building safety manager to look for code violations. Shower rooms were inspected and found to be maintained and clean, Roberts said.

Vacant house (again)

“What’s up with the house at 2613 W. Kirby Ave. in Champaign? The windows are boarded up and it’s been like this for 20-plus years. The lawn gets mowed during the summer so why no residence?”

The city of Champaign is on the case, said David Oliver, Champaign’s code compliance manager.

This was a mailbag question two years ago and at that time the city was monitoring the property for “nuisance abatement issues” although there hadn’t been any violations, Oliver said then.

Now, though, the city is taking action to either get the property repaired or razed.

“The city legal department issued a 15-day Notice of Intent to Seek Repair or Demolition Order to the property owner (Ella & Jerry Lenoir of Oxon Hill, Md.),” Oliver said. “The city ordered a title search to ensure there were no additional owners or lien holders of record. Finding none, the city legal department is currently drafting the complaint to be filed in the circuit court.”

Oliver said that the owners once provided a remediation plan for the property but failed to complete it within the allotted period.

Sign concerns

“I was wondering if you could find out if the owners of TeShurt on Wright Street, just south of Green, were planning on ever fixing their neon sign. One by one over the years the letters have been dropping off the facade until they’re all hanging by a string. Everyone who comes to campus for a tour walks past the sign dangling in mid-air, making the storefront and Campustown look unkempt. Are they waiting for the sign to fall off by itself?”

“We didn’t realize it was that bothersome to people other than myself,” said Michelle Fassett, whose family owns the business. “We’ll get that taken care of.”

She said the dangling letters pose no harm but that her husband soon will either climb a ladder or use a cherry-picker to remove the old neon letters that date back to about 1990.