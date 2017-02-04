Area history, Feb. 4, 2017

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, a fire at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house, 306 E. Green St., caused about $3,500 damage. The house was valued at $10,000, but many of the fraternity members were without all of their belongings, as almost everything in the upper story of the house was consumed by fire or badly damaged.

In 1967, Big Ten Commissioner Bill Reed was waiting on the University of Illinois to present its case for why football coach Pete Elliott and basketball coach Harry Coombes shouldn't be dismissed because of the "slush fund" scandal in the athletic department. Reed also had to call a meeting of Big Ten athletic directors to determine Illinois' ultimate penalty.

In 2002, nearly $1 million in parking fines issued to area residents by the city of Champaign still hadn't been paid. City staffers proposed a "booting" program as well as suspending violators' licenses.