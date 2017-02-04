Fire crews, neighbors 'thought everyone was out' of Danville group home

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Danville firefighters and the Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office are still investigating the cause of a fire Thursday at 300 Park St. in Danville that claimed the life of a 75-year-old veteran.

DANVILLE — Neighbors near Park Street in the Rabbittown area of Danville are mourning the loss of the 75-year-old veteran who died in a house fire Thursday.

Lindsey Dozier lives in the same block where a fire claimed the life of David R. Singleton, a veteran who was living with four other veterans in a house at 300 Park St. that was divided into separate living areas for the men. She was talking with another neighbor on the sidewalk Friday afternoon just after leaving flowers outside the fire-ravaged house, which sits within blocks of where St. Elizabeth Hospital once stood.

Dozier said Mr. Singleton was very friendly but shyer than the other veterans, and all of them always had a smile and a wave when she saw them outside the privately owned house, which caught fire shortly before noon Thursday.

According to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason, when firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a man in the enclosed porch. They got him to safety, Thomason said, and firefighters understood that no one else was in the structure.

"We thought everyone was out," said Dozier, who explained that the residents are often out and about during daytime hours, either in the neighborhood walking or elsewhere in town. She said that's exactly where two of the veterans were Thursday — out walking — when the fire started.

As Danville firefighters fought the blaze and made their way inside the structure, they found Mr. Singleton in a bathroom. Dozier said the firefighters gave him CPR and did everything they could.

"It's very sad," Dozier said.

She said it's been on her mind, especially when she's in her kitchen where she can see the house through the window.

She said she saw smoke rolling out of the north side of the house on Thursday and when she ran outside someone told her 911 had already been called.

She said the neighbors knew all the veterans, mostly by first name, and were accustomed to seeing them around the neighborhood or on the porch. She said the whole neighborhood will have a different feel with them no longer there.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden released Mr. Singleton's name Friday morning after contacting relatives, who live out of the area. She said Mr. Singleton had lived in Danville since 2005.

While Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville didn't run the group home, it was quick to provide assistance to the four veterans who were displaced, according to spokesman Todd Oliver.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of a veteran in this fire," he said, adding officials have reached out to his next of kin to offer support and assistance, "and we are doing all we can to assist the other veterans who lived there."

Oliver said one went to live with family.

"The others are being temporarily lodged here until we can help them find permanent living arrangements," he said.

The VA is also providing them with necessities such as clothing, toiletries and medicine as well as any health care needs they might have, Oliver said.

Dozier said Friday that she was concerned about the other four men, knowing that they didn't have much to begin with and likely lost everything in the fire.

The VA isn't soliciting donations for the men from the community, said Kim Dalbey, chief of recreation therapy and voluntary service. However, she said, several calls have come in from people who heard about the tragedy and wanted to help.

If anyone wants to make a monetary, clothing or other type of donation, they can call her department at 217-554-5709. Checks should be made out to VAIHCS (VA Illiana Health Care System) Voluntary Service.

The Danville Fire Department, the Danville Police Department, the Vermilion County coroner's office and the Illinois State Fire Marshall are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Thomason said Friday afternoon that they were still investigating a possible cause. As to whether the fire originated in the kitchen, he said when the 911 call came in, the kitchen area was mentioned, but he did not disclose whether they believe that's where it started.