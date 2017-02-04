A life remembered: Jeweler 'generous with his knowledge'

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Dalal, left, and Neil Browne, owners of Browne's Fine Jewlery, are shown in their store in 2005. Neil Browne died Wednesday at age 64.

CHAMPAIGN — Longtime Champaign jeweler Neil Browne's friends and colleagues remember him as an honest man, a successful businessman and a skilled craftsman.

Mr. Browne, who died suddenly Wednesday at the age of 64, owned Browne's Fine Jewelry for more than 30 years, opening it in 1980 on University Avenue with just an ounce of gold and expanding the business until he retired in 2015.

"We started off as a small repair shop that did not have an inventory," said Dalal Browne, his first wife and business partner. "We started off with small, simple ideas. Over time, as our goldsmithing and design skills increased, our custom pieces became more complex and refined."

The store moved a couple times over the years. In 1983, it moved to 1502 S. Neil St., next to Merry Ann's Diner, and then in 2000 to 302 W. Kirby Ave.

Over the years, Mr. Browne trained several jewelers, and many of the jewelry stores in town have some connection to him.

"He was generous with his knowledge, the knowledge acquired in running a business and decision-making and how to set up a budget," Dalal Browne said. "There are at least three jewelry stores in town that are operated by former employees of Neil, that trained under him as goldsmiths."

Julie Luckenbill Hartke worked for him for about eight years and is now a manager at Christopher's Fine Jewelry in Champaign.

"He basically was the guy who helped start my career in the jewelry industry," Hartke said. After she graduated from the University of Illinois, "he saw my work and thought I was talented and gave me a wonderful opportunity."

After attending a training course, Mr. Browne let her buy whatever tools she needed to continue improving.

"When I came back with samples, he said, 'What tools do you need? Here's my credit card and get what you need,'" she said. "That was pretty cool."

After working for Mr. Browne, she spent eight months at a big-box jewelry store before joining Christopher's Fine Jewelry.

"It seems like several of the people that have worked for him have been able to move on and be successful themselves," Hart-ke said. "He really helped shape our community."

'Trust him with anything'

John Yi worked as a goldsmith under Mr. Browne for about five years and benefited directly from his generosity.

"He was a very kind man, very giving of himself," Yi said. "For myself personally, I wouldn't have half the equipment I have. When he closed the shop down, he gifted that to me. Every day, I see my tools and think of him. It's a really big thing, especially for a small business guy getting started. It was huge for me."

Mr. Browne grew up in Milford, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and received a master's in business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona.

He started training to be a jeweler in Danville before opening his own shop.

In Danville, Mr. Browne met Jimmy Abbed, Dalal's brother.

"I had a little bar business over there," Abbed said. "He used to come not too often, once every two weeks, and that's how our friendship developed. Then he married my sister."

Among other things, Abbed remembered losing to Browne in games of chess. "He was a good chess player," Abbed said. "I thought I was a very, very, very good chess player, but he always beat me."

Abbed also called Browne an honest man.

"You could trust him with anything you had," Abbed said.

'Still in shock over this'

Tim Hoss, a local real estate agent, knew Mr. Browne as a client, neighbor and friend.

"He was a happy person," Hoss said. "He liked sports and music, classic rock. He was a golfer, wasn't a very good one, but he loved golf."

He also loved the Illini, holding season tickets in football and basketball up until a few years ago.

Mr. Browne also knew a lot about the world.

"He was always aware of world events. He knew about the history of the world. He knew a lot of information," Hoss said. "When I talked to him, I always learned stuff about history."

Over the years, he built up trust among his customers and was a master marketer, Hoss said.

"He had radio ads that were really well-known," Hoss said. "His voice was really well-known."

In 2005, his store received the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce's small business of the year award.

The store closed in 2015 due to illness and some deaths in Mr. Browne's family. He moved to Chicago and died suddenly Wednesday for unclear reasons, though Dalal Browne said he had experienced stomach pains that day.

"I just talked to him Sunday. He seemed to me to be in good spirits. I'm still in shock over it," Abbed said. "I'm gonna miss him quite a bit."