Man escapes Danville house fire

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Danville firefighters put out hot spots at house at 912 Forrest St., which caught fire shortly before noon. The fire also damaged the exterior of the north wall of the neighboring house at 914 Forrest St. No one was injured.

DANVILLE — Danville firefighters remain on the scene of a fire that gutted a house on the city’s south side and damaged the one next door.

Firefighters were called the blaze at 912 Forrest St. at 11:45 a.m. When they arrived, the one story modular home and a carport on the south side of the home were in flames, according to Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

The occupant, Aaron Shelto, was home at the time. But he escaped without injury.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in a short time, Thomason said. However, he added, the home was gutted.

The flames also spread to a neighboring house, at 914 Forrest St., just a few feet to the south. Firefighters caught it before it did much damage to that home.

“Most of the damage is to the exterior siding,” Thomason said.

Steve Ellis, of Fairmount, said he was driving through the neighborhood when he saw something out of the corner of his eye in the carport.

“It looked like a bright light. When I went around the corner I saw the smoke,” said Ellis, who doubled back to the house, saw a man standing by the front door and yelled “fire!”

Ellis said the flames were so close to the house next door that he ran to the front door to warn anyone that might be inside. It was locked, so he ran around to the back, pushed open the back door and saw several dogs, which he let out.

Dawn Stewart said her parents, Keith and Shawna Stewart, and her younger brother live at 914 Forrest St. She said none of them were home at the time.

She hurried to the house, where she lived until recently, after getting a call that it was on fire, then saw it was at her neighbor’s residence.

“It smells really bad,” Stewart said of her parents’ home. “But it looks like the damage was mainly to the outside. A firefighter said there was some water inside because there’s a leak in the roof.