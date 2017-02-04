Quick response to Urbana house fire limits damage

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Urbana firefighters respond to a fire at 505 E. McHenry in Urbana on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

URBANA — Urbana firefighters quickly doused flames at a two-story home in the south part of the city Saturday afternoon.

Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said a bird had built a nest down inside the chimney of Richard and Linda Busey’s home at 505 E. McHenry St. that caught fire, spreading to a corner of the roof.

It produced enough smoke and flames that someone outside saw the fire and called for help at 12:57 p.m.

“It caught that (left rear) corner of the roof on fire. There was smoke showing around the chimney at the roof level. We opened the roof on that corner and (fire) was around the fire place,” he said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out, mostly from the roof, within minutes, Nightlinger said.

They also opened a chase around the chimney from the second floor and found hot embers that they doused to prevent the fire from spreading.

Nightlinger said the Buseys were at the home when he arrived within minutes of the call and that they will be able to stay there.

They had a carpenter there about an hour after the fire was noticed, boarding up the holes that firefighters had to create to put out the fire.

Nightlinger estimated damage, mostly from cleanup, at $4,000 to $5,000.

