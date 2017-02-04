Some fear politics will intrude on team visits to White House

Photo by: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Then-President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him for a group photo during a ceremony Jan. 16 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., where he honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team.

On the mantel in his St. Louis area home, Carey Davis has a photo of himself shaking hands in the White House with President Barack Obama.

"It's something that I'll never forget," the former Illini fullback said.

Davis got that chance for being part of the Super Bowl XLIII Pittsburgh Steelers. Championship teams have been invited to the White House to visit with the sitting president as far back as the 1860s. It became a regular tradition during the Reagan years.

Lately they've been light-hearted affairs, largely free of political controversies. The 2016 Cubs moved up their visit to earlier this month to ensure they'd visit Obama, a Chicagoan, at the White House.

But as the Donald Trump administration takes over, there's uncertainty about the tenor of the ceremonies moving forward.

Will he keep the tradition going? Will he be as welcoming as previous presidents? Will individuals or teams decline invitations?

These questions began during the previous election cycle that many felt employed divisive rhetoric.

LeBron James has said he's unsure if he'd visit a Trump White House should he and the Cleveland Cavaliers win another NBA championship.

It's likely that the winner of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots would be the first team invited to Trump's White House.

Given the president's friendships with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, it's likely the Patriots would accept an invitation.

It gets trickier with the Falcons, however. Earlier this month, Trump blasted Congressman John Lewis and his Georgia congressional district, which includes much of the city of Atlanta.

Trump's comments about the civil rights icon weren't well-received in that part of the country.

"You attack John Lewis in this town, that's like attacking the memory of MLK; the guy stood at his side," Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports columnist Jeff Schultz said.

That being said, whether the Falcons would visit the White House should they win on Sunday isn't something that has been talked about much in the city. It's not even something the players or the organization have even been asked about yet.

"I think the city is just trying to make sure there aren't any distractions or comments that would assume a victory and assume the spoils that come along with victory," said Brandon Leak, a lifelong Georgia resident who co-hosts a weekday morning radio show on Atlanta's 680 The Fan.

If Schultz and Leak had to guess, their assumption is the Falcons would accept an invitation should one be extended.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, a founder of Home Depot, is fairly image-conscious, according to Schultz, who has been working at the AJC for 27 years. For instance, if you searched which party or candidates Blank contributes to, you'd find that he's equal across the board.

"He's not going to alienate half his fan base," Schultz said. "Knowing how Arthur operates, he probably would make a statement about it being a celebration of the Falcons and it's not a political moment and would support any one of his players who, for whatever reason, decided not to come."

In their run to the Super Bowl, one of the Falcons' rallying cries has centered around a brotherhood. For that reason, Leak can't imagine they'd decline an invitation, whether some agreed with Trump's policies or stances.

"If I had $100 to put on the line, I'd bet the Falcons would go because their whole unity and brothership tag is what's pulled them together this year," Leak said. "I'm sure some supported the president, I'm sure some didn't participate in the election process and I'm sure you have some who were on the other side. No one has spoken up in the locker room about that and no one wants to be a distraction."

Where it might get tricky on White House visits is in the NBA, where you're dealing with coaches, athletes and even owners such as Dallas' Mark Cuban, who haven't been shy about expressing their disdain for the current administration.

"In the NBA, you would find a much different reaction. I say that not because most of the players are black; I say that because they're more outspoken. And the most outspoken guys are two white guys and high-profile coaches: Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr," Schultz said.

Political feelings aside, Davis, who is part of the radio crew that broadcasts Illinois football games, enjoyed his White House visit, which included he and his teammates putting together care packages for U.S. troops on the White House lawn.

"It was really cool; we had a good time," he said. "It's something you treasure for the rest of your life."

As championships are contested and winning teams emerge, Davis is interested to see how this will all play out.

"Each team has its own identity and thought process on it," he said. "I think it depends on the team and the people on the team to decide if they want to go. It's an experience you'll never forget, regardless of how you feel about who's there now."