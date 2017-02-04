Top of the Morning, Feb. 4, 2017

Photo by: Courtesy Bob Silver An enormous flock of snow geese near the Champaign-Douglas county line. Image

Sadorus' BOB SILVER was driving near the Champaign-Douglas County line just west of U.S. 45 on Friday morning when he spotted a an enormous flock of snow geese.

How rare of a scene was it?

I turned to our resident birder — the UI's ROB KANTER — who tapped UI avian ecologist MIKE WARD for answers.

Ward said snow geese seen in these parts are headed north to the arctic tundra — where they breed — from southern Illinois, Indiana and surrounding areas, where they winter.

Now's a good time to keep an eye — and an ear — out for them.

"The calls are higher pitched than calls of Canada geese, and they're constant," Ward said. "Cornell's 'All about Birds' notes they are 'possibly the noisiest of all waterfowl.' "

Coming Sunday, Kanter writes about robins in his column, "Environmental Almanac."

* * * *

The staff at WDWS 1400-AM doesn't mind a bit when Champaign's FRAN HOUSTON wins the radio station's weekday morning trivia contest. When she comes to pick up her prizes at our studios on South Neil, Houston brings homemade treats. On Friday, the Unity High grad slurged with a breakfast casserole, chocolate-chip brownies, coffee cake and snack mixes.

"I won on DAVE GENTRY's show one time and asked if I could bring something by. I've just kept it up since then — I love doing it," Houston said. "I just like to cook and bake."