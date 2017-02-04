UI's EnterpriseWorks gets 2 grants worth a combined $820,000

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois's startup incubator received two five-year grants to support entrepreneurs and incubators around the state.

UI's EnterpriseWorks received a five-year Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for $549,620.

This grant will be used to create the Illinois University Incubator Network and help fund a new IUIN conference, a mentor network and resource sharing between the incubators.

Other IUIN partners include Bradley University, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Millikin University, Northern Illinois University, Olivet Nazarene University, Southern Illinois University, University of Illinois at Chicago, the University of Chicago, and Innovate Springfield.

EnterpriseWorks also received a five-year University Center Grant from the USEDA for $270,000. This is the second time EnterpriseWorks has received this grant.

This grant will be used to provide assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses south of Interstate 80. Teams of UI students will provide technical and businesses assistance including market research, competitive assessment, design and technical consultation.

The entrepreneurs and small businesses will be referred to the UI teams by partnering incubators, Small Business Development Centers, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, UI Extension offices and other higher education entrepreneurial programs.

EnterpriseWorks has already begun working on these projects.