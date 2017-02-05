The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Feb. 5, 2017

We asked 10 immigrants who made Champaign-Urbana home: Given recent events, does this still feel like the America you signed up for?

AMIN KASSEM

Chief Information Officer, Parkland College

"The most unfortunate outcome of the American election of 2016 is the new reality of making it more difficult for parents to explain civility to our kids. Especially, for those parents who are the target of the anti-groups — anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrants, anti-women, anti-LGBT, anti-blacks — including the new American president.

"Last night, my daughter asked me: Is the American dream dead? My other daughter talked about a kid who asked her in a tweet whether she is illegal. Her reply was she was born in Chicago. I spent many hours discussing these issues with my kids both on the practical and intellectual levels.

"No, the American dream is not dead. I told my daughters: Kids like you won't allow the dream to die. Also, new immigrants will help America to continue to be vibrant and not take the basic freedoms for granted. Growing up as an Arab Palestinian Muslim and at the same time an Israeli citizen with limited freedoms, allows me to keep things in perspective. I still believe we will overcome these chaotic times.

"To contribute to the betterment of my community, I worked in higher education for most of my career and moved from corporate America and the University of Illinois to Parkland College to do my part in making education more accessible to all people. I still believe in America and eventually we will do the right thing."

GUADALUPE ABREU

Counselor, interpreter, East Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center

"I have to remind myself that when I came to the USA in 1989, I felt welcomed. I did not have any problems. I was able to study at the U of I in a very nice environment and completed my undergraduate degree. I was able to find employment and purchased a home. I put my two daughters through college at U of I — one is a CPA, the other a teacher.

"Ever since Mr. Trump took over, I've felt upset. I ask myself: Where are my rights? Where is the country of freedom?

"As a Mexican, I feel even worse when I hear that the president called Mexicans criminals, and is planning to build a wall on the border. He knows a wall won't work; the wall is just a symbol of separation that will create more racism and hate.

"I wonder what has happened to the first 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights that I had to study to become a citizen of this country, the country of which I was so proud. I ask myself: Where is the USA I knew?"

ANDREAS CANGELLARIS

UI Engineering Dean

"As long as the three words 'we the people' hold their premier place in the Constitution of the United States, I'll know I belong here. And it is my responsibility to make sure they stay there."

FEDERICO ZUCKERMANN

UI Clinical Immunology Professor

"Due to the wisdom found in the U.S. Constitution, the USA remains the same great country that I immigrated to from Mexico over 36 years ago.

"I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to come to the United States for graduate school — let alone marry a beautiful, gifted American girl; become a citizen; have five bright American children; become a professor at a great American university and, most recently, start a business.

"This is the land of opportunity and an extraordinary nation despite several disturbing executive orders signed by President Trump. The welcoming of diverse and enterprising immigrants from different cultures and faiths is what made, and continues to make, America great."

HUA NIAN

C-U artist

"Even though I didn't like Trump, I am embarrassed to say that I didn't give him too much thought when he took office. Taking for granted that the U.S. political system is well-designed to balance its powers, I was so sure that the president is somehow restrained. This is America, after all.

"National disasters like the Cultural Revolution — which caused the great suffering of my grandparents and forced my well-educated parents to get 're-educated' in small, rural villages — would never happen in this great country.

"What has swiftly happened these days after Trump's inauguration has caught me off-guard. His rhetoric — the way he handles the orders and treats the press and people who hold different voices — all sounds eerily familiar.

"This is not the America I have known and have been so proud of during 25 years of living in this country. I fear that a dictator is in the making if we don't stand up to say no."

DAMIR KRUPALIJA

Bosnia-born Illini basketball forward, 1998-2002

"The next four years will be the ultimate test for the U.S. system of checks and balances, and maybe that's the best thing that will come out of this presidency.

"I have no doubt that the USA will stay true to the core values which made it great and will make it greater. The same core values which make us, first-generation Americans, proud holders of U.S. passports worldwide.

"Given all of the campaign promises President Trump made, I am surprised but not shocked by what has happened. The ban on entry imposed on people of seven countries is essentially his attempt to fulfill his campaign promise and is a purely political move so that in four years he can claim that he fulfilled all of the promises he made.

"A ban for 90 days will not keep the U.S. safer, nor will it keep U.S. citizens worldwide safer. It will alienate generations of people in those seven countries, essentially labeling them terrorists and a threat to the U.S."

IRFAN AHMAD

Executive Director, UI Center for Nanoscale Science and Technology

"Not exactly as it stands now. Going through the mandatory registration experience post-9/11 left my pre-teen son traumatized. When he asked me 'Why do we have to register?' I told him 'Don't worry; things will be better.' We believed, first and foremost, in God, and the U.S. core values of liberty, equality, democracy, individualism, unity and diversity. And indeed, things did get better.

"Unfortunately, it seems like with a stroke of pen, we are all going back to square one, forgetting our hard experience of obtaining civil rights for all Americans, regardless of their color, religion or way of life. We hope and pray sanity prevails.

"I vividly recall studying in my grade school world geography books and seeing photos of the Golden Gate Bridge, Yellowstone National Park, the Statute of Liberty, the Empire State Building. My dad subscribed to Time, Newsweek, Readers Digest, Popular Mechanics and Discover magazines, and it was all etched in my memory as I grew up in Pakistan.

"Today, I work as a research faculty at the College of Engineering, and am humbled with the opportunity to pay back of sorts, in having helped establish along with colleagues a free clinic for the uninsured residents of our community. And then I ask myself: Are we all moving forward or going back? We all should learn from history to carve our future — where neighbors admire each other and our next generation gets a world better than which we inherited, in which mental and physical walls disappear."

GALINA MIHALKINA

International Business Development and Marketing Executive, Wolfram Research

"This is still my country, and it always will be. And I will always fight for the rights of people and hold government accountable to represent us correctly.

"The last few weeks have been difficult. Most views of the current administration are completely opposite to my fundamental beliefs. I will always fight for women's rights — and they promised to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will always fight for refugees — C-U welcomed me 20 years ago. I will always fight for LGBTQ rights — and they may be at risk. I will always protect my Muslim friends — not ban them.

"My father was Muslim, my grandfather a Jew. I'm a Christian. I am female. I'm a refugee. People like me make America. And I'm going to keep it that way."

DR. KRIS TANGELLA

Champaign pathologist

"Times may have changed, but this country is still everything I signed up for 22 years ago. Warren Buffett said there is a 'secret sauce' in America and I believe him. The people and the opportunities available here continue to make America the greatest country in the world.

"I have been given so much from this country that would never have been available in India and for that, I am eternally grateful. I support people's fundamental right to peacefully protest, but Donald Trump was elected our president and deserves the respect the position carries."

JEN-CHIEH PENG

UI Physics Professor

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to come to the United States in the 1970s to attend graduate school. I did not even consider going to any other countries since United States was clearly the best choice.

"Given the current political climate here, many young students worldwide would have second thoughts about coming to this great country."