Don't forget to feed meters around town

CHAMPAIGN — Of the thousands of parking meters in Campustown, one — behind the former Colonel Wolfe School — resulted in more tickets in fiscal 2016 than any other.

Meter 32 — in lot A11, near the intersection of Healey and Fourth streets — racked up 74 of the 16,926 parking-meter tickets issued in fiscal 2016, according to data provided by the University of Illinois parking department.

The lot is mostly reserved for faculty and staff, but has a few meters. On Friday afternoon, UI sophomore Jiaao Xue parked in front of one of them — No. 30, the third-most-ticketed meter on campus. Xue has received a ticket from parking in that lot before, not realizing the spots were reserved, but this was his first time at this meter.

He works part-time nearby at Bo Bo China on Green Street and was surprised that he was in front of the most-ticketed spots since "you can just pay by your phone."

Indeed, the cities of Champaign and Urbana and the UI all allow people to pay for meter minutes with their smartphones. The UI added the feature in 2010, followed by Champaign in 2014 and Urbana in 2016.

Among the other revelations in parking-ticket data obtained by The News-Gazette:

— The apps have helped lead to a decrease in expired parking-meter tickets issued for Champaign — from 43,570 in 2013 to 27,134 in 2016. But Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester said that's just part of the reason for the decline.

"Another reason is that with our increased fine structure: the more (tickets) you get, the higher price you pay," Koester said. "People are coming into compliance more."

— In 2014, Champaign changed its fee structure from $10 per expired-meter violation to one that gives drivers a warning if it's their first in the past year, while raising it for each subsequent ticket.

This led to an 18 percent drop in revenue collected from expired-meter tickets, from $428,226 in 2014 to $350,499.38 in 2016. However, this drop wasn't nearly as steep as the 65 percent decline in tickets paid, from 32,980 in 2014 to 11,692 in 2016.

"It's not uncommon for the city to get a thank you or shoutout on social media for this courtesy," city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.

— The UI issued 16,926 parking-meter tickets in fiscal 2016, a number that's remained relatively steady over the past five years. In fiscal 2016, it collected $380,090 from such tickets. Like with Urbana and Champaign, this includes revenue from tickets issued in prior years.

— The UI has the steepest fines for parking meter tickets — $25, recently raised from $20. Along with increasing the penalty, it also extended the length of time drivers have to pay up — from 72 hours to 10 days.

"We do benchmarking with the other Big Ten schools, and we were the only one with that" short amount of time to pay a ticket," said UI Director of Parking Michelle Wahl. "I always try to be in the middle — not leading, not at the end. Twenty-five dollars put us in the middle, and 10 days is also average."

— Like Champaign, Urbana also gives courtesy tickets for drivers without any meter violations in the past year. However, Urbana's courtesy ticket is only for its 455 downtown meters, not for the 665 meters on campus (defined as any meter west of Lincoln Avenue).

The vast majority of the tickets Urbana issued were in the campus area. In fiscal 2016, 7,396 parking-meter tickets were issued there, with just 202 coming in downtown Urbana. The city collected $118,890 in parking-meter ticket revenue in fiscal year 2016.

— Urbana saw a 30 percent year-over-year drop in the number of tickets issued in fiscal 2016, mostly a result of being short-staffed, said Administrative Services Manager Elizabeth Beaty. For six months, it only had two parking-enforcement officers, compared to the usual four.

— The UI lot with the most tickets is where you'd expect it to be: in front of the main library, where there were 1,472 tickets written in fiscal 2016.

In second place with 1,101 tickets: the large lot F28, in front of the Plant Sciences Laboratory. No. 3 with 1,092 tickets: lot E24, just north of Grange Grove.