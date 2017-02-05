Former Illini player a theft suspect
URBANA — A former University of Illinois football player was arrested over the weekend for theft.
The Champaign County sheriff's office reported that Caleb Day was booked at the county jail at 3:22 p.m. Saturday for theft under $300.
Day, 22, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Green Street, is scheduled to appear in arraignment court on Monday.
While Day was arrested by Champaign police Sunday, the Champaign Police Department had no details on the circumstances of his arrest.
Day, a three-star recruit out of Hillard (Ohio) Darby, played 31 games during his Illini career, totaling 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass break-ups.
The senior safety suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the game on Sept. 10, 2016, against North Carolina.
Day reportedly left the football program later in the fall. While he was still on track to graduate from the UI in the spring, he could qualify for a medical hardship waiver and transfer to another college program to play under the graduate transfer rule.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.