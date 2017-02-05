Former Illini player a theft suspect

URBANA — A former University of Illinois football player was arrested over the weekend for theft.

The Champaign County sheriff's office reported that Caleb Day was booked at the county jail at 3:22 p.m. Saturday for theft under $300.

Day, 22, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Green Street, is scheduled to appear in arraignment court on Monday.

While Day was arrested by Champaign police Sunday, the Champaign Police Department had no details on the circumstances of his arrest.

Day, a three-star recruit out of Hillard (Ohio) Darby, played 31 games during his Illini career, totaling 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass break-ups.

The senior safety suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the game on Sept. 10, 2016, against North Carolina.

Day reportedly left the football program later in the fall. While he was still on track to graduate from the UI in the spring, he could qualify for a medical hardship waiver and transfer to another college program to play under the graduate transfer rule.