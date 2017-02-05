Providing a much-needed lift

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette The star of the show at Saturday's Illinois-Minnestoa men's basketball game at State Farm Center was the special guest appearance by the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy.

CHAMPAIGN — Roy Napier set his alarm clock for 7:30 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, the Champaign native was parking his car near State Farm Center. By 8 a.m., he was first in line outside the west entrance, ready for his opportunity to see the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy.

"I thought I would get here at 8 and there would be tons of people here," Napier said. "I was kind of surprised there was nobody here yet."

Napier might have been first in line, but he wasn't alone very long. He said he was by himself for about 30 to 40 minutes before the next fans arrived, but by noon, the line to see the trophy stretched from the west entrance to the southeast entrance — about three-fourths of the full perimeter of State Farm Center.

Five hundred Illinois fans were guaranteed a chance to get their photo taken with the World Series trophy. Eventually, about 1,300 in attendance Saturday afternoon got the opportunity, with fans being let in about 45 minutes early.

Napier, though, still spent more than four hours outside in freezing temperatures.

"It was a long, cold morning," he said. "I'll put it that way. One of our friends brought over some hot chocolate about 10, and that helped a little bit.

"It was 108 years. What's four more hours? I've been waiting for this for 32 years."

Napier said he watched the clinching Game 7 at a friend's house and called the experience "a heart attack and a joy over and over and over again."

"The Rajai Davis home run, I couldn't feel anything," Napier said.

Davis tied the game at six in a three-run eighth inning for the Cleveland Indians.

"When Miguel (Montero) hit that single and went up 8-6 (in the 10th), that's when I didn't want to start counting the outs but started counting the outs. It was pretty nice."