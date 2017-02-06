Airport restaurant opens its doors

SAVOY — Einstein Bros. Bagels opened Monday at Willard Airport, bringing food to travelers for the first time in a dozen years.

“They started today with a soft opening,” Willard Airport executive director Gene Cossey said.

The bagel shop, located after security in the departure lounge, serves bagels, grab-n-go sandwiches, salads and both espresso and brewed coffee drinks, Cossey said.

It will be similar to the three other Einstein Bros. Bagels in Champaign-Urbana, just “scaled down a little,” Cossey said. At any one time, two employees will be working.

Willard announced in November that Einstein Bros. would be coming, 12 years after the Willard Restaurant and Lounge closed. After that closed, the airport offered minimal food service, including a snack bar. Most recently, it only had a vending machine.

“We’re really happy they’re here,” Cossey said.

Construction began Jan. 13.

If Willard attracts new airlines, Cossey hopes to bring in more food options

“For now, this is one of the best things we could possibly have out here,” Cossey said. “In the future as we grow, we’ll look at more food options.”