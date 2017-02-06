Area educators give DeVos an 'F'

Photo by: Carolyn Kaster/AP Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are muscling more of President Donald Trumps Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections, with committees poised to advance his picks to head agencies in the thick of partisan battles over health care, legal protections, education and the economy.

Republicans expect President Donald Trump's embattled choice for Secretary of Education to survive a close call in her Senate confirmation vote.

Good thing Betsy DeVos' nomination doesn't hinge on the votes of public school teachers, principals and superintendents.

By and large, area educators contacted by The News-Gazette share the popular sentiment expressed by their peers nationally: DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and Republican donor, is no friend of public schools and has no business serving in Trump's Cabinet.

Among their gripes:

1. Her lack of relevant experience.

Danville Education Association President Mike Twidwell is "extremely" against DeVos' confirmation, largely for this reason.

"She has no education degree," the 31-year teaching veteran said of DeVos, a Calvin College graduate who earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and political science. "She has never taught in or worked in a school environment. She never attended public schools or had children who attended public schools."

Another downside, Twidwell says, is that she's anti-union, based on "comments before about public school teachers being overpaid."

That's no way to win over teachers, says Jennifer White, an eighth-grade science instructor at Jefferson Middle School who also serves as union president for the Champaign Federation of Teachers.

White says she is "glaringly unqualified" for the job. "Our union does an excellent job educating members about the issues that impact our profession and those we serve. ... We will not stand by quietly and allow our schools to be dismantled by someone who doesn't value them.

"This election has shown people the importance of playing an active role in government. Whether it's speaking up at a school board meeting, reaching out to your state senator about the budget crisis, or calling Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth regarding Betsy DeVos, people are feeling compelled to speak up and protect the things that form the foundation of our country."

Scott Filkins, who teaches high school English at Champaign Central, says it's clear DeVos is up for this post because of her family's wealth.

"Their contributions to the party in power, and in particular to members of the confirmation committee, are what's behind her nomination," he said. "That's not how our system is supposed to work, and when people saw that this clear mockery of the democratic process was poised to endanger a system that affects so many of us on a daily basis, they mobilized."

2. Her confirmation hearing.

Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood was so appalled by how DeVos answered senators' questions last month that she contacted her legislators, "begging them to put a stop to this insanity."

"She couldn't answer basic questions about schools, funding or assessment. She is uber-wealthy and has no experiences with public education because she lives like the 1 percent and knows nothing," Greenwood said. "I think Trump will have his puppet and others will run the department.

"This is a nightmare for educators and public education. She also didn't realize that IDEA (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) is a federal law to protect those with disabilities. Really? She mentioned leaving things up the states that are federal laws and have been for years, if not decades. Her comments about being able to carry guns because of bears has really made the comedy circuit."

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Superintendent Jeremy Darnell was unimpressed with her hearing, as well, saying it was "very evident" she lacks understanding of current education issues.

He expressed frustration with the politics involved in choosing cabinet members.

"Votes should be cast on merit, preparation and the ability to effectively fill an essential role in our national government, not party line politics," Darnell said. "All appointments should be considered for their ability to effectively advise our elected leadership. No leader can be a master at all so the essential need to surround yourself with experts in their field is more important today than ever.

"Leaders should surround themselves with the absolute best people they can that both challenge their own strengths and complement their weaknesses. That is what true leaders do."

Centennial High School social studies teacher Greg Stock expressed similar concerns.

"The level of opposition against her might also be related to the fact that I have heard or read of virtually no one in the field of education, from higher education down, that supports this appointment due to her lack of qualifications," he said. "... I think that the Senate leadership is absolutely determined to try to get her confirmed but I honestly can't think of a less-qualified nominee in recent or even not-so-recent history."

3. Her pro-charter platform.

Tom Davis has spent a lot of time researching DeVos' background, including her support for the expansion of schools of choice and the use of federal vouchers for families to choose to attend private charter and non-public schools.

The Heritage superintendent says he hasn't formed a definitive opinion about the nominee quite yet. But, as a product of the St. Charles school system in suburban Chicago, he's a "staunch believer" in public schools.

"While I had two older siblings who attended Catholic schools up to high school age, we moved to St. Charles in 1971 specifically because of the schools' reputation and after that, all of us finished at public school through high school before all getting college and graduate degrees at public colleges in Illinois," he said.

Darlene Halloran is leery about talking politics, given her position as a Danville school board member. But, she says, "there's one tenet I think is very important, and that's to understand in public education, we don't have a choice of who enters our doors. We are legally and morally obligated to educate every single child, regardless of their background and their status. We must find the resources and the talent to do that. With charter schools and parochial schools or any other private school, they have admission policies. We do not."

On the other hand ...

Not everyone believes a DeVos appointment will be damaging to education in East Central Illinois.

"I am not too concerned about Betsy DeVos," said Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Superintendent Kenny Schwengel. "I feel much of this is an overreaction, like we are seeing on everything President Trump does right now. The 'extremists' from both sides overreact after any major change. This time, though, Trump is more antagonistic and much less concerned about political correctness.

"... I do not believe one person will have that much impact on overall policy."

Politics aside, Westville Superintendent Seth Miller said he cares more about having someone in a position of power that will be supportive of children, specifically public school kids.

"We have the best educational system in the world. A leader who is committed to children, who need access to public education, would receive my support," Miller said. "... Spirited debate with informed constituents helps make us a strong country — big enough and brave enough for diverse opinions. It is my hope that whoever is confirmed as the next secretary of education will help perpetuate this democratic ideal in our public school system."