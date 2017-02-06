Area history, Feb. 6, 2017

Today is Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Dr. Rachel Yarros of the University of Illinois School of Medicine was the principal speaker at a vocational conference for women at the UI Women's Building. She told of her experiences as the only woman student in a class of men. She urged girls to take more interest in the medical fields, but said there also are many opportunities in related fields such as inspections of factories and shops and welfare work.

In 1967, an estimated 400 people were stranded in northern Champaign County and in Ford County Sunday night after a windswept, three-inch snowfall forced the closing of Routes 45 and 47. Roadblocks were set up by state police. Communities giving shelter to motorists were Rantoul, Fisher, Melvin, Paxton, Roberts and Gibson City.

In 2002, Urbana school board members directed administrators to proceed with their plans to cut $1.4 million from the district's budget over the next two years. A "tough" cut of $750,000 next year probably would include cutting some positions, said Superintendent Gene Amberg.