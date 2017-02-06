Art Theater seeking donations to repair marquee
Talks of repairing the run-down marquee at the Art Theater in Downtown Champaign have been going on for about a year. But when the big red letters that say "ART" went out over the summer, officials ramped up plans.
The theater has now turned to an online fundraiser to raise half of the $20,000 price tag. Theater spokesperson Alicia Kozma said if the money is raised by Mar. 8, the city of Champaign will cover the other half.
- Hear from Alicia Kozma.
Kozma said the marquee has been plagued by broken neon lines and electrical sockets, and it was accidentally hit by a semi truck a couple years ago.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.