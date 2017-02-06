Art Theater seeking donations to repair marquee

Photo by: Provided The Art Theater marquee in Downtown Champaign

Talks of repairing the run-down marquee at the Art Theater in Downtown Champaign have been going on for about a year. But when the big red letters that say "ART" went out over the summer, officials ramped up plans.



The theater has now turned to an online fundraiser to raise half of the $20,000 price tag. Theater spokesperson Alicia Kozma said if the money is raised by Mar. 8, the city of Champaign will cover the other half.

Kozma said the marquee has been plagued by broken neon lines and electrical sockets, and it was accidentally hit by a semi truck a couple years ago.