AUDIO: fire department warns of fire risk of stained rags
If you have ever stained some new french doors in your home or stained something else as a part of a renovation, you might not be aware of the fire hazard that stain rags can create. Michael Kiser has more on a recent house fire in Champaign that may have been a victim to just that kind of situation.
Comments
