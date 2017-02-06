Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crash backs up traffic on I-57 in Champaign County
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 10:28am

A two-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 57 near milepost 225 — between the Tolono and Pesotum exits — has backed up traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story.

 

