Dense fog advisory issued for Monday night
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Macon, Moultrie, DeWitt and Piatt.
The weather service said visibility could get down to a quarter-mile in spots. So you should be careful while driving, including giving extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Comments
