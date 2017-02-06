Former Illini accused of using stolen debit card

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Former University of Illinois football player Caleb Day, 22, of Champaign, arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on charges of theft in connection with the use of a debit card from a stolen wallet.

CHAMPAIGN — Former University of Illinois football player Caleb Day faces a theft charge following his arrest in connection with the use of a debit card from a stolen wallet.

According to a Champaign police report released Monday, a 21-year-old Champaign woman was at the Red Lion bar (211 E. Green St., C) at 1:50 a.m. Friday when her wallet was stolen from her.

The wallet contained a debit card, driver's license, keys and cash. Police said the debit card was later used several times to make purchases.

Investigators then traced the purchases to Day, 22, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Green Street.

Day is scheduled to appear in arraignment court Thursday.