Man arrested after rear-end collision on Interstate 57
TOLONO — State police have arrested a Wisconsin man for reckless driving and other charges in connection with a crash Monday morning on Interstate 57 west of Tolono.
Police said Lawrence Wiliam Watson, 34, of Madison, Wis., was driving a black Land Rover north on I-57 at 9:45 a.m. when he approached a black Nissan Rogue ahead of him at mile marker 225.5.
Watson zoomed forward to the back of the Rogue and rear-ended it, sending the Rogue into the center median.
Watson then left his vehicle and walked back and forth in the northbound lanes of I-57 before jumping onto the hood of a third northbound vehicle, damaging that vehicle as well.
Watson was injured and taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.
Watson was arrested for reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and improper walking on a highway.
