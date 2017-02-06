Most Urbana officers receive some mental health training

URBANA — As city council members mull over the pros and cons of hiring two new police officers, discussions about Urbana's mental health services are rising to the forefront.

The new hires were given initial approval on Jan. 23 and will be up for a final vote at today's city council meeting.

Residents affected by crime have said they support the additions, and current officers' spouses have spoken about how their husbands are stretched thin and sometimes work shifts for 16 hours or more. Police Chief Patrick Connolly researched nearby police forces and found that in 2015, Urbana had the lowest amount of officers out of 16 other mid-sized Illinois cities with populations above 25,000.

Those against the hires have said the money should instead go to mental health, substance abuse and post-jail re-entry programs.

Throughout the council's months-long deliberation on this issue, it's been mentioned that Urbana officers currently receive training on crisis de-escalation and dealing with mental illness. The Urbana Police Department's Lt. Joel Sanders explained what exactly is taught in that training and how it's administered.

Sanders said there are two training programs: One is the eight-hour course Mental Health First Aid, which Sanders instructs, and the other is 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training. He said everyone in UPD, from the chief down, is required to do the shorter training while the longer one is optional.

Out of the department's 49 active officers, Sanders said 29 have done CIT and 20 of those are working out on the streets. He said CIT is mostly similar to MHFA but goes more in-depth with participation and role play with those who have mental illnesses.

When asked if every officer could be trained in CIT, which is administered through the East Central Illinois Police Training Project, Sanders said it would be difficult for the department cost-wise and because officers need to dedicate a week of on-duty time for it.

Sanders said both training programs cover mental illness recognition, response, medication, de-escalation, understanding and de-stigmatization. It's also stressed that officers aren't there to diagnose mental illness; rather, they need to simply respond to the behavior in front of them.

"Treat everybody with dignity and respect and slow down," Sanders said about the trainings' rules of thumb. "To do it safely for us and the person we're dealing with, it takes time — maybe stretching a 15-minute call to 45 minutes. I don't want to rush an officer away from that (mental illness) call because they have other ones stacking up."

According to a document on CIT's official website, the program's goals are to "improve officer and consumer safety," in addition to redirecting those with mental illness "from the judicial system to the health care system."

The training topics listed in the document include legal aspects of officer liability, post-traumatic stress disorders, personality disorders, mental health diversity, suicide prevention, rights/civil commitment, developmental disabilities, co-occurring disorders, alcohol/drug assessment, medication side effects and mental illness clinical issues.

In addition, officers are taught about ways they can take care of their own mental health in difficult situations, such as exercising, taking up hobbies, knowing when to reach out for help and not being married to the job.

"It's extremely taxing on the officers' emotional state when you don't have time to decompress between calls," Sanders said. "You might be dealing with an individual who is literally dying and then you have to go right back to handling calls."

If UPD encounters someone with a mental illness three or more times in a short time frame, Sanders said it will work with the Rosecrance mental health clinic to connect that person with help services.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he is in favor of hiring two officers in addition to extending the city's mental health services. He authored a resolution to have those in contact with the criminal justice system receive an immediate mental health and substance abuse assessment. If mental illness is diagnosed, the resolution calls for treatment no matter the case's legal aspects.

The council is slated to continue discussing the resolution on Feb. 13.