UPDATE: 1 in hospital after head-on collision on U.S. 150

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A van sits in the ditch on U.S. 150 just east of the Rising Road, after colliding head-on with a semitrailer Monday morning west of Champaign. The driver of the van was injured and taken to a local hospital. Image

CHAMPAIGN — A motorist from Lodge was ticketed by Illinois State Police after his van collided head-on with a semitrailer Monday morning on U.S. 150 in Champaign.

According to a state police report, Chants D. Allen, 20, of Lodge was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet full-size work van east on U.S. 150 near Rising Road at 8:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a red 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Manuel Antonio Tastandeda, 46, of Juarez, Mexico.

The semi also had a passenger, Dominguez Yanez Gustavo, 47, also of Juarez.

Allen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Allen was not wearing a seat belt and that his air bags did deploy.

Tastandeda and Gustavo were both wearing seat belts. Neither man was injured.

Police ticketed Allen for improper lane usage.