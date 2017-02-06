UPDATE: 1 in hospital after head-on collision on U.S. 150
CHAMPAIGN — A motorist from Lodge was ticketed by Illinois State Police after his van collided head-on with a semitrailer Monday morning on U.S. 150 in Champaign.
According to a state police report, Chants D. Allen, 20, of Lodge was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet full-size work van east on U.S. 150 near Rising Road at 8:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a red 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Manuel Antonio Tastandeda, 46, of Juarez, Mexico.
The semi also had a passenger, Dominguez Yanez Gustavo, 47, also of Juarez.
Allen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said Allen was not wearing a seat belt and that his air bags did deploy.
Tastandeda and Gustavo were both wearing seat belts. Neither man was injured.
Police ticketed Allen for improper lane usage.
Comments
