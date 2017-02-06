Urbana fire marshal to conduct liquor-license inspections

URBANA -- You can add liquor-license inspector to the list of duties for the Urbana fire marshal.

The Urbana Fire Department last month began taking part in a pilot program with the state which has Fire Marshal Phil Edwards inspecting the city's 79 liquor-license holders. That includes bars, restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and gaming parlors.

Fire chief Brian Nightlinger said the deal with the state is through June 30 and could be expanded for another year after that. Nightlinger said the inspections are done along with annual fire-code inspections, with the state paying the fire department $75 for each one. He said this program frees up the state agency to focus on those who are not compliant.

Nightlinger said about 90% to 95% of the license holders are compliant, so helping the state liquor agency put its focus on the rest helps increase compliance. He said the inspections look at sanitation procedures and whether licenses are being displayed properly and records are being maintained.

Nightlinger said two other people are also trained to do the inspections in case Edwards is unavailable.