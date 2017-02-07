Alleged bank robber turns himself in

Photo by: Provided Meco Russell

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man charged with robbing a bank in Champaign last month is in police custody.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said Meco Russell, 41, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street, turned himself in at the Champaign police station at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Russell was wanted for aggravated robbery for the Jan. 17 holdup of Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.

The bank was robbed about 2:15 p.m. that Tuesday by a man who implied he had a weapon, but none was displayed.

Police identified Russell shortly after the holdup and obtained a warrant for his arrest Jan. 19.

Shaffer said Russell did talk with detectives Tuesday. He is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.