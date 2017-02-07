Davis' office helping UI students return from Iran

Photo by: LinkedIn University of Illinois computer-science graduate student and research assistant Shayan Tabe Bordbar's profile photo on LinkedIn.

URBANA — A University of Illinois graduate student who was stranded in Iran by a new executive order on immigration may be making his way to campus this week, officials said Monday.

The UI reached out to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, to help Shayan Tabe Bordbar, a graduate student in computer science who flew home to Iran over winter break to get married and couldn't return because of President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from that country and six others.

Bordbar had reapplied for his student visa from the U.S. Embassy in Dubai, as there is no embassy in Iran, and learned Jan. 26 that it had been renewed. But the executive order took effect the next day before he could pick it up, and he was told not to bother because he wouldn't be allowed into the country anyway.

A federal judge later put a temporary stay on the executive order, allowing Bordbar and others with valid visas to come back to the United States, though the Trump administration has appealed that decision.

In the meantime, Davis' office helped clear the way for Bordbar to pick up his visa, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.

Reached by email Monday, Bordbar said he will be able to return to the United States if the judge's ruling holds for a few more days.

"But still the problem remains for my wife, since she didn't get the chance to schedule a visa interview," he said.

Ashley Phelps, spokeswoman for Davis, said the congressman is trying to facilitate a visa for Bordbar's wife, too.

"He could come today if he wanted to. I don't know if he's going to wait for his wife," she said.

If the judge's stay is overturned before he returns, "We have asked immigration if there is a waiver process, and we will continue to be in touch with Shayan moving forward," she said.

Davis and his staff are working on two other cases, both UI students stranded overseas, though Phelps said she couldn't provide details for privacy reasons.

"They've been really responsive," Kaler said.

The campus is urging anyone stuck overseas to "get back here as quickly as you can" while the temporary stay is still in effect, Kaler said. And it's advising international scholars on campus to use "extreme caution" before traveling outside the country.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about this executive order," said Vice Provost Abbas Benmamoun, who heads a UI working group helping those affected by the new immigration rules.

Benmamoun said the campus is being proactive, asking the Illinois congressional delegation to work toward changing the policy and working to minimize the impact on students, faculty and visiting scholars.

"This is still in flux — what is going to happen, whether the courts are going to uphold the executive order, whether it's going to be extended to other countries," said Benmamoun, a U.S. citizen who is originally from Morocco.

At a campus senate meeting Monday, Chancellor Robert Jones said the order has been "occupying a significant portion of our time and energy and attention" and generated "a lot of concern and confusion about its scope and implication." The UI will continue to lobby against policies "that are needlessly detrimental to our international community," he said.