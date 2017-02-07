Diagnosis or not, he's living all out

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Champaign real-estate broker Todd Salen, front left, who is also the longtime chapel adviser for the UI's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, has a host of people standing behind him as he battles stage 4 colorectal cancer.

CHAMPAIGN — If there's anything at the top of Todd Salen's advice list these days, it's don't give up on your life.

"Live your life," he urges.

There may be nobody out there striving to do more of that than Salen himself.

Diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer a little over a year ago, the 59-year-old real-estate broker hasn't let his illness slow him down much.

He produced "Oklahoma" for the Champaign-Urbana Theater Company while he was undergoing chemotherapy last year. Undergoing a different treatment now, he has another production, "John & Jen," set to open this month at Parkland College.

He has been enjoying time with friends and gets in a 2-mile walk most days with his dog.

In March, he's lined up to teach an Illinois Leadership Center class on integrity to University of Illinois students.

And if that's not enough to fill up his free time, he's well on his way to raising more money for an American Cancer Society fund-raiser than nine participants raised last year combined. In fact, that's his goal.

"Go big or go home," he said.

Longtime giver

A UI graduate in advertising, Salen was plenty involved in the community before he got cancer, too.

He's the executive secretary of the Champaign Rotary Club. He has gone on eight mission trips for his church, Savoy United Methodist, and over 38 years, has refereed thousands of high school basketball games.

He worked the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival for 19 years and directed it five times. He co-founded the annual local community day of service, Austin's Day. He's chapter adviser for Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the UI and chairman of the UI Board of Fraternity Affairs.

And he has been a mentor to hundreds of teens and young adults over the years, helping them build leadership skills and reach for their goals in life.

Salen already had family experiences with cancer when he began dealing with his own.

He lost his mom to cancer when he was 12, later lost his dad to cancer, then lost a stepmother to the dreaded disease.

The first sign of it in his own life was when he was on a mission trip in July 2015. He was feeling back pain, and a doctor later told him that was when the cancer was likely first starting to grow, Salen said.

By October, he was hit with nausea trying to conduct an open house, and the nausea didn't go away. He struggled with it for months while doctors looked for what was wrong with him.

Early last year, a malignant tumor was found in part of his small intestine. Cancer had also spread to his colon. And as tests proceeded, cancer was also found in his lymph nodes and liver, Salen said.

The liver cancer alone was enough to scare him. His dad died of liver cancer. His mom died of ovarian cancer that had spread to the liver, he said.

An initial, grim prognosis gave him a survival window of six to 24 months, Salen said. But he now has a more open-ended outlook.

Salen's sister and medical advocate, Kristina Salen of Brooklyn, N.Y., said doctors diagnosed her brother with Lynch syndrome, a hereditary type of cancer. Through surgery or treatments, part of his colon was removed, and cancer found in his liver and at the doorstep of his pancreas is completely gone, she said. Her brother is now undergoing an immunotherapy treatment at Carle with the hope that it will shrink the tumor that couldn't be removed from his small intestine.

"Before, it was very dire a year ago," Kristina Salen said. "The tenor of the conversation has changed dramatically since this time last year."

Lately, Salen said he has been feeling better than he has in quite awhile.

He's also continuing to take to heart the best advice he said he has gotten — from Carle oncologist Dr. Kendrith Rowland.

"He is not someone who makes you feel like the end is near," Salen said.

What Rowland advised him, he said, was "the best medicine is doing what I love to do."

No better cause

An experienced fund-raiser from decades of community involvement, Salen said he knew there was no better cause for him right now than the American Cancer Society. So he readily said yes to a request to be one of 11 "Most Wanted" people to help raise money as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer at UI campaign.

He set an $18,500 goal for himself, many times more than participants were asked to raise, and put the word out, contacting, among others, some 1,500 Phi Kappa Psi brothers.

Salen's employer, Ramshaw Real Estate, and his fraternity are also doing their own fundraisers to help toward his goal. And Salen has scheduled still another fundraiser himself, a Celebrity Waiter Night event at Timpone's restaurant in Urbana on March 15, and has invited all the Most Wanted participants to take part.

Salen said he has been blessed with a wide circle of family and friends, and it has been a process learning to drop his pride and allow people to help him.

He's glad he has.

"I've enjoyed the time with them, after I dropped that veil," he said.

His pastor, the Rev. Marc Brown, said Salen was already an outgoing and positive person, so he didn't let cancer overwhelm him.

"He's continued to live and embrace life, and so you watch him do that, and it's kind of an inspiration for us all around him," Brown said.

What's next, Salen said, remains to be seen. The treatment he's undergoing "is either going to work, or it's not going to work," he said.

Nobody has told him to get his affairs in order, he said. He has also considered whether he'll be around next Christmas, and he's not trying to be morbid, he said. When it's your time, it's your time.

"Do I think I'm in God's hands? Yes," he said.

Kristina Salen said her brother was initially given a death sentence, diagnosis-wise, and now he's been given the gift of a reprieve.

"I feel very lucky to have gone through this experience with him," she said. "We talk in terms of we make sure he's doing the things he loves and that he's doing the things he wants to do, and that's a lesson for everybody."

Coaches vs. Cancer

What: Part of a national fundraising collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the UI chapter has a $100,000 fundraising goal this year.

Who: Money goes to support cancer patients' services, education and research, including research done at the UI.

How: A fundraising dinner/auction is set for April 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Champaign. Or donors can pledge money for every three-point shot the Illini make this season or donate online to any of the 11 "Most Wanted" fundraisers working to raise at least $25,000 toward the goal.