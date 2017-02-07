MCORE project work set to begin in early March

CHAMPAIGN — The city announced Monday that work on the $44 million Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project will start — weather permitting — in early March, seven months after it was originally planned to begin.

The work to improve streets and transportation starts with three projects that have been contracted to Champaign's Duce Construction Co., according to the city's announcement. These three projects are slated to be finished by the end of 2018.

The first project is focused on Urbana's Green Street from Wright Street to Busey Avenue; the second encompasses Green from Neil Street to Fourth Street; and the third will impact Champaign's White Street from Second Street to Wright Street, in addition to Wright from White to Springfield Avenue.

"New streetscape improvements, a transit boarding island on Green Street, reconfigured Illini Union vehicle entrance and parking, all-way pedestrian crossings and protected bicycle lanes are several features that will enhance critical linkages from both (Champaign and Urbana) downtowns to Campustown in the core of our community," according to the announcement.

The construction will cause road detours, bus reroutes/stop relocations and street/sidewalk closures. Message boards will pop up about one week before construction to notify travelers of the changes and additional updates will be posted online. No Campustown businesses are slated to close during construction.

The project's start date was delayed last July and November after construction bids came in higher than engineer estimates. Karl Gnadt, managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, said project revisions to bring the cost down involved schedule and requirement tweaks, in addition to scope reduction and general cuts.

More than a third of the project is being financed by a $15.7 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

MCORE includes two other projects — improvements to Armory Avenue and Wright, and Green from Busey to Race Street. Start dates for these efforts weren't mentioned in Tuesday's announcement.