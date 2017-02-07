Plea deal over sex charges yields jail, probation

URBANA — A former employee of the Gerber School in Urbana who was accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to two years of probation and a year in the county jail.

Jimmy T. McCrory, 32, who last lived in the 2000 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, a Class 4 felony.

The charge to which he pleaded said that he harbored the girl at times when she had been reported as a runaway from the Cunningham Children's Home, where she was a client. The Gerber School is operated by Urbana District 116 for the education of Cunningham students.

In exchange for McCrory's guilty plea to that charge, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava dismissed several other counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse which accused McCrory of engaging in a series of sex acts with the girl between March and November 2014 when she was a teen resident of the Cunningham Children's Home.

McCrory was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to Champaign police reports, the activity occurred in McCrory's home when the girl ran away from Cunningham. Although she apparently consented to the sex acts, she was not old enough to legally do so.

Solava said McCrory worked at the Gerber School as a teaching assistant.

Solava said he agreed to resolve the case with the plea to the lesser charge because the victim, who is now 19, was "reluctant about proceeding" to a jury trial, because McCrory's only prior criminal conviction was for misdemeanor battery in 2003, and because he still has a felony conviction.

"Because it's a felony, it will limit his ability to get a job," in an educational setting, Solava said.

Solava noted that McCrory had also served 369 days in jail, noting that most of the continuances in his case were sought by McCrory's attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign.