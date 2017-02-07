Sixth of nine charged in Campustown beating admits his role

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jeffrey J. Alexander-Jordan, 20, of Champaign

URBANA — A 20-year-old Champaign man who admitted taking part in kicking a man to unconsciousness in Campustown about four months ago will be sentenced next month.

Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Bloomington Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of aggravated battery, admitting that on Sept. 25, he kicked Edwin McCraney about the head and body while McCraney was in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign.

Alexander-Jordan faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison when Judge Roger Webber sentences him March 17.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said McCraney, 22, of Champaign had gotten into an argument with some people at a party at a nearby apartment. The disagreement spilled out into the parking lot and the sidewalk in that block and escalated to a savage beating.

McCraney was knocked to the ground and kicked and stomped by at least nine men that Champaign police were able to identify from surveillance video from nearby buildings.

Authorities think McCraney's beating prompted Robbie Patton, 19, of Champaign to begin shooting at the kickers. None of them was struck, but four other bystanders who were not part of the party or argument were hit by gunfire. One was killed. Patton is awaiting trial on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Alexander-Jordan is the sixth of nine men charged in McCraney's beating to plead guilty; two others remain at large and one is in jail awaiting trial. Five of the six who pleaded have been given sentences ranging from 30 months to five years in prison.

Larson agreed to dismiss, after sentencing, another residential burglary and theft case against Alexander-Jordan in which he iss alleged to have entered a home on West Eureka Street in Champaign on Aug. 29.

Alexander-Jordan also has another pending weapons case in Peoria that will be resolved after his sentencing in this case.